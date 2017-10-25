Jigawa spends N4.229b on water projects

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Government gas said that it has spent over N4.2 billion from inception to date, for the provision and rehabilitation of all the dysfunctional water schemes across the state.

Acting governor of the state, Barr. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, stated this, on Wednesday, while speaking at the flag-off of the construction of solar powered water supply worth N463.368 million at Disina area of Dutse, the state capital.

According to Hadejia, at the inception of the APC administration in the state, no more than 40 percent of all water schemes were fully functional.

He explained that the state government also continued the provision of water supply and sanitation by construction of 132 solar-powered schemes in small towns, 1,542 hand pumps operated boreholes in rural areas, improvement of water supply in five major urban towns, conversion of 40 motorised water schemes to solar powered in urban and small towns across the ‎state.

He added that the APC administration in the state has also upgraded and converted seven motorised ‎boreholes schemes to solar-powered, construction of 300 blocks of VIP latrines in schools and procurement of 11 generating sets across the state, adding that over N1.938 billion was spent for the procurement of diesel, lubricant and water treatment chemicals..

The acting governor, who later launched the construction of a solar powered water supply scheme at the occasion, stated that it would provide over one million litres of water daily in Dutse metropolis.