The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Jigawa spends N4.229b on water projects
25th October 2017 - New Urhobo President General vows to tackle herdsmen
25th October 2017 - Mainagate: Family to drag EFCC to court, expose ‘cabal’ in Aso Rock
25th October 2017 - 22 political parties set for Sokoto by-election – INEC
25th October 2017 - Group reconciles Plateau youths, STF over alleged well-poisoning
25th October 2017 - Get your voter cards ready – Obiano’s wife urges Anambra women
25th October 2017 - Kogi civil servants are now like IDPs, says Dino Melaye
25th October 2017 - APC’s on life support in Nasarawa – PDP
25th October 2017 - Rivers APC threatens to recall, expel Rep
25th October 2017 - Notorious kidnap, armed robbery suspect nabbed in Benue
Home / National / Jigawa spends N4.229b on water projects

Jigawa spends N4.229b on water projects

— 25th October 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Government gas said that it has spent over N4.2 billion from inception to date, for the provision and rehabilitation of all the dysfunctional water schemes across the state.

Acting governor of the state, Barr. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, stated this, on Wednesday, while speaking at the flag-off of the construction of solar powered water supply worth N463.368 million at Disina area of Dutse, the state capital.

According to Hadejia, at the inception of the APC administration in the state, no more than 40 percent of all water schemes were fully functional.

He explained that the state government also continued the provision of water supply and sanitation by construction of 132 solar-powered schemes in small towns, 1,542 hand pumps operated boreholes in rural areas, improvement of water supply in five major urban towns, conversion of 40 motorised water schemes to solar powered in urban and small towns across the ‎state.

He added that the APC administration in the state has also upgraded and converted seven motorised ‎boreholes schemes to solar-powered, construction of 300 blocks of VIP latrines in schools and procurement of 11 generating sets across the state, adding that over N1.938 billion was spent for the procurement of diesel, lubricant and water treatment chemicals..

The acting governor, who later launched the construction of a solar powered water supply scheme at the occasion, stated that it would provide over one million litres of water daily in Dutse metropolis.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jigawa spends N4.229b on water projects

— 25th October 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa State Government gas said that it has spent over N4.2 billion from inception to date, for the provision and rehabilitation of all the dysfunctional water schemes across the state. Acting governor of the state, Barr. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, stated this, on Wednesday, while speaking at the flag-off of the…

  • New Urhobo President General vows to tackle herdsmen

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Lawrence Enyoghasu The new President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) worldwide and the 24 kingdoms of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, Olorogun (Dr.) Moses Oghenerume Taiga, has vowed to tackle the problem of herdsmen in the community. Taiga made this vow, on Wednesday, while he was being installed at Uvwie Town Hall, Effurun, Delta State….

  • Mainagate: Family to drag EFCC to court, expose ‘cabal’ in Aso Rock

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna Family of embattled former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has vowed to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court for sealing six houses allegedly belonging to Maina. The EFCC had, on Tuesday, in Kaduna, sealed and marked the said six houses for investigation….

  • 22 political parties set for Sokoto by-election – INEC

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, said 22 political parties have registered to contest in the bye-election into Kware/Wamakko federal constituency in Sokoto State. INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Muhammed Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun. He said 30 parties had conducted primary elections to…

  • Group reconciles Plateau youths, STF over alleged well-poisoning

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Gyang Bere, Jos A group, the Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has reconciled protesting youths in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State and the Special Task (STF) in charge of internal security of the state. The reconciliation became necessary over protests that greeted the death of two members who were reportedly…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share