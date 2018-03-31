Jigawa Poly student stabs girlfriend

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The hitherto quite atmosphere of Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, in Jigawa State, was disrupted when an outraged 26-year-old Tolu Joshua stabs his girlfriend, 21 year old Faiza Musa on her back in front of the female hostel of the school.

The incidence which occurred since last week now was said to have been ‎suppressed from the public by the authority of the school to avoid tension from further brewing while the victim, Faiza Musa an NDE 2 accounting student was taken to Aminu Kano Teaching hospital in Kano for treatment.

According to eye witnesses from within the school the couple have been dating‎ for some time before suddenly Faiza realised that her boyfriend Tolu was only interested in her money and then called the relationship quits.

The break-up did not go down well with 26 year oldTolu whom have enjoyed the favour of using Faiza’s ATM at will whenever her parent sent her money from Kogi state.

Faiza whom was said to have even reported to her parent that Tolu is still milking her account dry despite the break-up as he has refused to let go of her ATM card that has been in his possession.

However the fateful day of the incidence was when Tolu allegedly called Faiza on her phone that he would like to have an undisclosed discussion‎ with her.

According to her room mates Faiza told them that Tolu called to see her briefly in front of the female hostel which they all encouraged her to go only for her to be found later in the pool of her own blood.

Witnesses told our reporter that Tolu has earlier allegedly stabbed the victim on the back and stuffed her mouth with sand apparently to choke and to prevent her from shouting‎.

When contacted the provost of the school Arch. Shamsudeen Salisu Dambatta confirmed the incidence but insist that the story making the round that the girl is dead is not true that she is according to his statement, “fast recovering from the injury she has sustained”.

The Provost who spoke with our reporter yesterday via phone said he is in constant talk with the father of the victim ‎and that the girl is presently alive and responding to treatment at the AKTH in kano.

He said he would not divulge any further information ‎on the matter since the details is still being investigated by the police.

Attempt to reach the Jigawa police command PPRO proved abortive even as the boy is said to be in police custody.

