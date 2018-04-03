Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa Police Command has displayed hundreds of firearms and ammunition it seized from various individuals across the state.

The State Commissioner of Police Mr. Bala Zama Senchi, who displayed the arms, said the seizure followed directives by the Inspector General of Police‎ to confiscate all arms in people’s possession.

According to him the Command followed the mop-up orders, seizing and recovering a large collection of prohibited and illegal firearms that has direct bearing on the current insecurity prevalent in most states and the country at large.

The confiscated items include 114 dane guns, 3 AK-47, 2 AK-56 rifles, 3 locally fabricated rifles, a Dixon pistol, sixty five rounds of ‎live ammunition and six cartridges.

He said, most of the recovered arms were voluntarily surrendered to the task force by their owners.

Commissioner Bala called on Jigawans who have not surrendered their illegal firearms ‎to expeditiously do so before the task force more forcefully recovers of the arms.