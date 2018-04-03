The Sun News
Jigawa Police Command seize cache ‎of illegal firearms
FIREARMS Jigawa Police confiscate

Jigawa Police Command seize cache ‎of illegal firearms

3rd April 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa Police Command has displayed hundreds of firearms and ammunition it seized from various individuals across the state.

The State Commissioner of Police Mr. Bala Zama Senchi, who displayed the arms, said the seizure followed directives by the Inspector General of Police‎ to confiscate all arms in people’s possession.

According to him the Command followed the mop-up orders, seizing and recovering a large collection of prohibited and illegal firearms that has direct bearing on the current insecurity prevalent in most states and the country at large.

The confiscated items include 114 dane guns, 3 AK-47, 2 AK-56 rifles, 3 locally fabricated rifles, a Dixon pistol, sixty five rounds of ‎live ammunition and six cartridges.

He said, most of the recovered arms were voluntarily surrendered to the task force by their owners.

Commissioner Bala called on Jigawans who have not surrendered their illegal firearms ‎to expeditiously do so before the task force more forcefully recovers of the arms.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd April 2018 at 3:28 pm
    Reply

    Comedy of the enemy- the vanquished cowards who has lost the war. It is over for the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. It is over for the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. It is over for the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc., in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

