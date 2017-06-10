The Sun News
Jigawa pledges to assist FG tackle smuggling of agricultural produce

Jigawa pledges to assist FG tackle smuggling of agricultural produce

— 10th June 2017

The Jigawa State Government has expressed its readiness to assist the Federal Government in the fight against smuggling of agricultural produce, especially rice.
Governor Badaru Abubakar gave the assurance on Saturday in Dutse while speaking to newsmen.
According to him, if smuggling is allowed to continue, it will discourage our farmers and reduce the income of millers.
Abubakar said that smuggling of rice, could also be curtailed, besides effective policing of the borders, through improved production and competitiveness.
He said that state governments were ever willing to support the Federal Government curtail the activities of smugglers.
“I believe the states are willing and ready to support the Federal Government to combat smuggling in all the border line communities.
“The communities will feed us on what is happening and we will in turn feed the Federal Government on what is happening at the borders.
“The major target is for rice production to be competitive.
“If we are not competitive, no matter what mechanism we put in our borders, it will not work.
“We will do all within our powers to support the Federal Government in the quest to stop smuggling.’’
The governor said that the high cost of production of rice would be reduce if fertilisers, mechanised farm implements and pesticides were made available to farmers at subsidised rates.
The the Federal Government set 2018 target for attaining sufficiency in rice production. (NAN)

