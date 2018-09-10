– The Sun News
Jigawa Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday

— 10th September 2018

NAN

The Jigawa Government, has declared Tuesday Sept. 11 as work-free day to celebrate the beginning of the Islamic New Year, 1440 After Hijrah (AH).

Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, office of the State Head of the Civil Service, announced the holiday in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

The statement said the government felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and around the world for witnessing the New Year.

“The state government, therefore, urged the citizens to reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“During this day, it is also expected that all public servants and entire citizens will pray to Almighty Allah for the continued peace and economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

“They are also reminded to be law abiding,’’ Ibrahim added.

