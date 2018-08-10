– The Sun News
Jigawa Government spends N27million to clear drainage

— 10th August 2018

NAN

Jigawa Government on Friday said it had spent N27 million to clear drainage in parts of the state to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases.

Alhaji Mohammed Wada, Director, Community Mobilization in the state Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia.

He said each local government council received  N1 million for the exercise.

Wada also said that the exercise was aimed at keeping the environment clean and to prevent flooding, especially during rainy season.

READ ALSO INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec

“As part of effort to keep the environment clean and to prevent flooding, the state government releases N27 million to local government areas for the  programme.

“In 2016,  N5.4 million was released to the councils for the programme and N55 million was disbursed to the councils last year purchase equipment for waste disposal.

“It is our belief that if we continue spending to keep the environment clean, we will reduce the spread of malaria and avert outbreak of epidemics,” he said.

The director urged community-based organizations in the state to register with the ministry to key into various community development programmes.

