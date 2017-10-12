The Sun News
Home / National / Jigawa gov. suspends College Provost, Director over brawl

Jigawa gov. suspends College Provost, Director over brawl

— 12th October 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, on Thursday, suspended the Provost and Director School of Midwifery of the College of Nursing Birnin-Kudu over a fight between the two women.

The governor, who held a closed door meeting with the commissioner of health in the state, Dr. Abba Zakari, and senior staffs of the College, directed that the duo of the Provost, Hajiya Aisha Muhammed Kazaure and Director of Midwifery, Hajiya‎ Halima Yunusa, be suspended pending the outcome of investigations into the fight that ensued between them.

Governor Badaru intervened after ‎a warning by the Academic Staff Union of the College to embark on a three-day warning strike if action was not taken by the state ministry of health against their Provost whom they described as “harsh and incapable to administer the affairs of the institution.”

‎Earlier, the union in their statement declared that, “sequel to the expiration of the ultimatum given to Government for appropriate action against cases of assault, managerial incompetence, intimidation and humiliation of staff and students by the College Provost in person of Aisha Muhammad Kazaure, the entire academic staff of the college hereby declare a warning strike for 72 hours (Tuesday 10th October-Friday 13th October, 2017)”,

It stated that, “We also recommend for immediate removal of the provost to bring sanity, peace, stability, smooth running of academic activities and restoration of the good image of the college, Nursing Profession and the entire civil service of the state”, it stated.

It further stated that, “all academic staff should take note that, there should be no any academic activities during the period of the warning strike that include: class room teaching, Clinical teaching supervision, Project supervision, Conduct of examinations scripts marking and other administrative works”.

It would be recalled that the said provost and director were reported to have engaged themselves in a physical fight that disrupted activities within school.

