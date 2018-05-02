The Sun News
Jigawa govt. constructs houses in villages to aid teachers

Jigawa govt. constructs houses in villages to aid teachers

— 2nd May 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State Government has constructed 90 houses to ease suffering of teachers posted to remote villages to teach across the state.

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar who stated this, on Wednesday, while fielding questions from newsmen, said his administration had inherited the problem of rejection of posting to hard-to-reach areas by most school teachers, describing the situation as ‘disgraceful and a clear violation of the Civil Service Rules’.

The governor explained that those rejecting the posting were mainly the sons and daughters of government officials who mostly were favoured in their employments and postings to ‘favourable’ places against the rural areas that needed them the most.

The governor, who frowned at the attitude, declared that the situation must be addressed through the recent deployment of the strategy by government of provision of accommodations, and allowances for those teachers posted to such areas.

“To that effect, the present government deemed it necessary to implement measures aimed at curtailing the posting rejection to such remote areas with the provisions of houses and additional incentives will be given to the teachers posted to motivate them”, he stated.

Governor Badaru explained that four houses would be constructed in each of the primary schools situated at hard-to-reach areas to house at least t!he headmasters, assistant headmasters, science teachers.

His words:- “The idea was aimed at enhancing quality education for the teeming pupils of the areas, while any teacher posted will not reject considering the provided houses and introduced incentives.”

According to the governor, the construction of the houses would cover all over the existing hard-to-reach areas across the state and primary pupils would have equally education background with those living in urban cities.

 

