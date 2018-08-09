– The Sun News
JIGAWA

Jigawa board screens 736 intending pilgrims for 2018 Hajj

9th August 2018

NAN

The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSPWB) says it has screened 736 intending pilgrims who will perform the 2018 pilgrimage in Saud Arabia.

The board’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaj Ibrahim Kanya, disclosed this, in Dutse, on Thursday.

Kanya said that 1,400 slots were allocated to the state but only 736 people had indicated their interests to perform the exercise.

“Already, necessary arrangements have been put in place to transport the intending pilgrims to the holy land.

“We have finished the data capturing, the issuance of yellow cards, departure cards and releasing of basic travelling allowances to the intending pilgrims.

“The only thing that we are waiting for is for the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to tell us our flight schedules.

“MaxAir is going to be the carrier that will transport the intending pilgrims from Jigawa to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The PRO said that JSPWB had met with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Customs and other stakeholders to perfect how the operation would be.

 

