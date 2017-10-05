The Sun News
Home / National / Jigawa Assembly probes Gov. Badaru for alleged violation of 2017 ‎budget

Jigawa Assembly probes Gov. Badaru for alleged violation of 2017 ‎budget

— 5th October 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has directed Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar ‎to explain the rationale behind the expenditure on the procurement of school furniture being carried out in most of the local government areas of the which they said contravenes the 2017 fiscal budget.

The‎ Assembly members, on Thursday, argued on the floor that the present project being carried out by some council chairmen under the directive of the governor was not captured in the 2017 budget. They, therefore, wondered where the state drew the funds for the projects.

The chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation and also the member representing Dutse constituency, Alhaji Musa Sule, raised the motion seeking that the House should institute an investigative panel that would uncover the source of the state government’s funds for the project.

Alhaji Sule described the action as flagrant abuse of the law which he said must be thoroughly investigated and a decisive penalty taken against any violator.

He was seconded by the member representing Kiyawa constituency, Alhaji Ado Idris Andaza, who‎ said local government councils have no constitutional backing to embark on any capital projects within primary schools aside payments of salaries.

‎The Speaker, therefore, directed the local government committee to, within two weeks, investigate how the local government councils in the state got those funds for the execution of the projects in their domains.

‎The Assembly decision stem from the award of construction of pupils chairs and desks to the running into hundreds of million of naira in Buji, Dutse, Miga, Kiyawa local government councils, among others.

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa State House of Assembly has directed Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar ‎to explain the rationale behind the expenditure on the procurement of school furniture being carried out in most of the local government areas of the which they said contravenes the 2017 fiscal budget. The‎ Assembly members, on Thursday, argued…

