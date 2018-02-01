The Sun News
1st February 2018 - Jigawa Assembly Passes N138.6 Bn 2018 Appropriation Bill
Jigawa Assembly Passes N138.6 Bn 2018 Appropriation Bill

— 1st February 2018
Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse
The Jigawa state Assembly yesterday evening deliberated and passed the 2018 Appropriation bill of‎ N138.6 billion to law.
The passage followed a prolonged meeting between the speaker of the state assembly, Alhaji. Isa Idris with members of the assembly from 1pm to 4pm.
Though the subject of the meeting ‎is not immediately known, however, speculations within the assembly indicates that it may not be unconnected with allocation of constituency projects to members constituencies across the state.
Before the passage the assembly had presented fifteen recommendations from the National Assembly report on constitution alteration bills 2017 to the executive such as, rejecting the fourth alteration bill on reduction of time frame for authorization of expenditure before budget passage from 6 months to 3 months.
The house also recommend for the approval of the ‎on the financial independence of the state houses of assemblies. That the house should approve the alteration bill to protect legislators for words spoken in the normal course of their legislative duties and the establishment of National Service Commission and states Assembly service Commissions.
It also recommend and approved the tenure restrictions of Presidents and Governors to prohibit them from to succeed either a president or Governor from contesting for the same office more than once.
It also approved the bill on administration of Justice in the country for speedy dispensation of justice in Nigeria among others.
Governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has on 28th of November 2017 presented a budget proposal of N134.17 billion for 2018 to the state House of Assembly tagging it as,“Budget of sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation,” that the budget was slightly above 2017 budget by about ‎3.3 percent increase.

