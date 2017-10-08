The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt
8th October 2017 - Jonathan’s ministers, not APC responsible for Patience’s travails – Group
8th October 2017 - Kerosene tanker explodes along Abuja-Kaduna expressway killing 5
8th October 2017 - Anxiety in Bayelsa as Dickson moves to reform public sector
8th October 2017 - Jigawa Assembly, Executive feud escalates
8th October 2017 - Hurricane Nate makes landfall in Louisiana
8th October 2017 - Miss Jigawa wins The Beauty of Africa International pageant
8th October 2017 - How much sleep do we really need?
8th October 2017 - Edo govt recognises only NURTW, RTEAN — Deputy Gov
8th October 2017 - Fayose should be allowed to contest in 2019 — Ladoja
Home / National / Jigawa Assembly, Executive feud escalates

Jigawa Assembly, Executive feud escalates

— 8th October 2017

***Mulls Impeachment

From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

THE ongoing stand-off bet‎ween the members of the Jigawa state house of assembly and the executive arm of government in the state have further degenerated to a point were members weighing the option of serving an impeachment notice to the governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar.

The feud was heightened last week when members deliberated on the floor of the assembly of information they got over the alleged selling of the state’s valuable assets domicile in Lagos state.

The members have declared that there is every indication that the state liason office situated on Alhaji Ibrahim Waziri street of Ikoyi in Lagos state have been disposed-of without following due process.

A member representing Dutse constituency, Alhaji Musa Sule who conducted an interview with journalists yesterday explained that the sale of the said property is a flagrant abuse of the law which he said has contravened the ‎constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Musa Sule who is also chairman house committee on appropriation expressed shock with the manner with which the alleged transaction took place‎.

According to him, “the deputy governor who is a lawyer ought to have known that what they have done has clearly violated the provision of the constitution and I assure you what they have done must be reversed wether they like it or not”, he declared.

“We are representing the people of the state and we would not fold our arms to let a few people to toy with the sensibilities of the people by selling our assets without duly consulting the legislature”, he stated.

He argued that the legislature are not in any way trying to undermine the works of the executive by embarking on fault finding exercise, “rather we are ‎only doing our legislative oversight functions that the constitution empowers us to do, all of us must account for each of our actions oneday infront of our creator”, he further stated.

‎The state house of Assembly had earlier directed Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar ‎to explain the rational behind procurement of school furniture that is being carried out in all the 27 local government areas which they argued was against the 2017 fiscal budget.

The‎ assembly members had extensively argued on the floor that the present expenditure being carried out by the council chairmen under the directive of the governor ought to have been done either by the SUBEB or UBEC.

They said the expenditure was not captured in the 2017 budget therefore wonders were the state draws the fund for the projects while a motion seeking that the house should institute an investigative panel that will probe the matter.

A source at the government house revealed that there are indications that the governor may hold a vital meeting today (sunday) with the aggrieved members ‎so that they could shift their ground.

Post Views: 56
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Chriscanada 8th October 2017 at 2:00 pm
    Reply

    I do not dispute the fact that the legislative arm of Government ought to be consulted but not seeking their approval to perform their executive functions. If is a breach of the Constitution, what section? We learn when relevant sections of the law are refered. The idea of using impeachment arbitrarily to threaten the Governor is no longer faction able. The court is there to put a wedge on the process to the extent that no member would want to abandoned it’s ambition to get the Governor out of seat.

  2. Abubakar A. Dabang 8th October 2017 at 3:01 pm
    Reply

    U Are On Your Own Not On The Interest Of The Good People Of Jigawa State.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt

— 8th October 2017

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Setonji David, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate Lagos- Badagry Expressway to end the hardship of people plying the road. David, representing Badagry Constituency II at the Assembly, expressed dismay over the non-completion the road, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • Jonathan’s ministers, not APC responsible for Patience’s travails – Group

    — 8th October 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A group, Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), has disclosed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has nothing to do with the travails of the former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, in the hand of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Rather, the wife of the former president has been a…

  • Kerosene tanker explodes along Abuja-Kaduna expressway killing 5

    — 8th October 2017

    No fewer than five people died yesterday after a fuel tanker exploded at Tafa village along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, told journalists in Kaduna that the tanker laden with kerosene was trying to avoid dangerous potholes on the road when it suddenly fell by the roadside and burst…

  • Anxiety in Bayelsa as Dickson moves to reform public sector

    — 8th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa There is anxiety in Bayelsa as Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has given his nod for the commencement of a comprehensive reform in Bayelsa state public sector. Dickson who has been battling with a bloated wage bill of civil servants since assumption of office in 2012 had set up three different committees…

  • Jigawa Assembly, Executive feud escalates

    — 8th October 2017

    ***Mulls Impeachment From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse THE ongoing stand-off bet‎ween the members of the Jigawa state house of assembly and the executive arm of government in the state have further degenerated to a point were members weighing the option of serving an impeachment notice to the governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar. The feud was heightened…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share