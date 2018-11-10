Jesus will not be in a home, where there is malice. A wife, not on speaking terms with her spouse, wrote him for money to buy foodstuff. “I have no money,” he replied. “What will your children eat?” She wrote again. “I don’t know,” he replied. In another family, where the spouses were bearing malice also, Uncle wrote to his wife to wake him up at 6pm and then slept off. When it was 6pm, she wrote, “It is 6pm” and kept the letter near his pillow. When he woke up some hours after 6pm, he started abusing his wife, calling her names. Aunty pointed her finger to the letter she wrote. Uncle was ashamed and sued for peace immediately.

To attract Jesus, we must be truthful. During a family devotion, a man said, “All liars are going to hell”. Their young daughter yelled, “So, mum is going to hell”. She had met her disobeying her dad severally, and also counselling a lady, to be obeying her husband, “As I do”. She was there, when their Pastor wanted to speak to her dad through her mum’s phone and her mum lied that she had left their house!

There should also be mutual submission, irrespective of the custom. A mum was angry, when she met her son washing the baby’s nappies. She accused the wife of making him her housemaid! There are things each spouse has an edge over the other. Submission is the answer. A wife should submit generally to her husband, unless it involves sin, for he is the head of the family – Gen 3:16. A husband is to love his wife exactly as Christ loved the Church by dying for her. I have always tested guys on this, when ministering in various Churches in Nigeria and in the US, asking: “Can you give a kidney to your wife, if she needs it?” If you will, “Can you give her the second one if the one you gave has packed up?”

If Jesus is with us, we “Shall not want”, for He will lead us to green pastures, even using what we have. He used the rod of Moses for the miraculous deed in Egypt [Exd. 4:3], a youth’s lunch to feed 5000 men [John 6:9], a widow’s pot of oil to cater for her [2 Kings 4:2], a bird and a widow, to cater for Elijah [1 Kings 17:4,9]. We need Him also for protection. If Satan could send the storm when Jesus was in the boat, what will he not do, when He is not present? [Mark 4:37-39].

