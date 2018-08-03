Jesus gets new £25m City deal

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has put pen to paper on a new contract worth more than £25 million.

According to the Mail Online Jesus will earn over £100,000 a week. News of Jesus’s new deal comes only 4 months after another report by The Mail which claimed the striker had rejected a new deal worth £90,000 per week.

21-year-old Jesus officially joined the Citizens from Brazilian club Palmeiras in January of 2017 and has since gone on to make a significant impact for the team. Jesus has contributed 20 goals and 7 assists in just 39 Premier League appearances.

After signing new terms until 2023 Jesus told the club’s official website:

“I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me. I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person.”