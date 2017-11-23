The Sun News
Jerry Gana to lead 60 Niger delegates to Abuja PDP convention

From:   JOHN ADAMS MINNA

A former Information and Culture Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, is expected to lead 60 other delegates from Niger State to the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for December 9, in Abuja.

The 60 other delegates were elected at the special Congresses held at the 247 ward and in the 25 local government levels between Friday last week and Tuesday this week.

Other prominent politicians among the delegates are former minister of state foreign affairs Alhaji Abubakar Achituo Tanko, former military administrator of Kano state, Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora, former House of Representatives member, Mr. Peter Ndalikali and former deputy house leader, House of Representatives Alhaji Mukhtar Ahmed.

Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Tanko Beji, described the congresses that returned the delegates as “free and fair and devoid of any crisis”.

“The losers accepted their defeat in good faith and congratulated the winners” Tanko Beji declared saying also that “there is a new spirit of togetherness and oneness in our party now”.

When asked why the immediate past governor of the state’s name was not on the delegate list, Beji said ” He (Aliyu) may be serving in one of the convention planning committees that would be announced soon by the national leadership of the party.

Tanko Beji said the list of the delegates had been emailed to the national secretariat.

Meanwhile, a former National Youth Leader of the PDP, Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira, was said to be the only party man that picked and returned the nomination form for the post of national financial secretary, the only position that was zoned to the state.

