Jenifer Chidinma 07017665610

Switzerland: Buhari signs MoU on return of illegal assets— 27th March 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swiss government and International Development Association on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland. The president also signed an Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between Nigeria and Singapore, for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and…
