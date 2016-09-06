Jegede unfolds plan for youth, farmers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Ondo

State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has expressed his preference for youth empowerment, declaring that if elected, youths in the state would be made employers of labour instead of job hunters.

The legal luminary who is the immediate past Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state said that he will encourage youths in the state to look in the direction of becoming self employed and economically fit to accommodate others in their respective businesses.

“The present government in the state has done well in this regard especially as it affects young farmers who have practically become self reliant through the various Agro business centres in Ore, Auga and Isuada among others.”

The PDP candidate said young graduates with natural calling will be encouraged to fulfill their calling to grow and position themselves to complement efforts of government in advancing the state.

Jegede also mentioned his plan to make farming fascinating for practicing farmers and those aspiring to engage themselves in the sector.

He promised total comfort for farmers in the state in and off season as well as leverage on the state’s ability to produce Cocoa to the advantage of farmers and also make farming appealing to the youth.

Stressing the importance of youth in community and nation development, the legal icon promised to use all instrumentality of government to encourage youths in the state to partner with government to ensure a united Ondo State where more progress will be recorded.