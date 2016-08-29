Jegede promises friendly tax regime

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has promised a friendly tax regime if elected as governor.

Jegede who spoke in a chat with Journalists in Akure, stated that people will be charged small amount of money as tax to encourage positive response.

He said that his government would adopt a friendly measure to make people pay their dues to encourage government serve them well.

The gubernatorial hopeful while admitting that the time is challenging, offered that extra ordinary measures would be taken by his government to ensure the people perform their civic obligation of regularly paying their taxes.

“My position is to make the tax minimal so that it can be a little bit friendly. And you don’t have to wait to collect taxes once in a year; you can do it every month, you can do it every quarter, and you can make it as small as possible to encourage positive response,” he said.

He said Ondo as a civil service state, will disconnect financially from the central government if elected the next governor of the state.

“It will take some time but it can be done and industrial base will also be created in the southern belt especially with the Omotosho power plant that will ensure power supply to the area,” he added.

Jegede also expressed his readiness to develop the state to the satisfaction of its founding fathers, stressing that the state needs more industries to cater for the teeming number of the unemployed youths.

He urged the people of the state to give him their maximum support to develop the state and make it an envy of other states in the country.