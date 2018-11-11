Ubuntu was a South African folklore of young ones who were going out and visited a woman. These young ones, some were from the same parents. They were invited to eat, but the woman tried to separate their foods. The boys refused and said if you are going to give food, all of us will eat as one, so it is the spirit of ubuntu, one love, one spirit and togetherness. When I heard this folklore, I said to myself, how about greeting ourselves like that. We can do exploits if we are one. The spirit of UBUNTU, teamwork, is strong. The message is what we are trying to drive through. It was hugely embraced. All the chapters of WIMAFRICA embraced it.

We heard that you met Princess Diana when she was alive. Please talk about this.

I am a Princess Diana fan! I was so crazy about her. I slept on the street to catch a glimpse of her wedding gown in London on her big day and it was awesome. Despite the fact that I am a dark black girl, I had my hair styled like Diana’s wedding hair in London. Again, I went to see her when she came to Nigeria during the regime of former President Ibrahim Babangida. The then First Lady Mrs. Maryam Babangida, had a project called ‘Better Life for Rural Women’, and Diana was pregnant for William, when she came to Nigeria with her husband Charles. I went to Marina where she was received and screamed from a far. ‘Princess I was at your wedding’ she heard that and turned; security was so tight, but as the people’s princess who she was, she told security to allow me in that she wants to have a word with me; she shook my hand and asked me ‘how are you? I was just happy. Diana gave birth to William in a particular ward at St. Mary’s Paddington Hospital in London; though it was exclusively reserved for the royals but Diana said anybody could have her baby there. So when I got married and became pregnant, I told myself I would have my baby where Princess Diana had hers. In my husband’s excitement, I told him where I wanted to have my baby though he didn’t know why. After my delivery and the hospital management brought the bill, it was huge. My husband screamed; they told him, our baby was born in the Candour-Hall where Prince William was born. I was just happy and satisfied.

What did you do when Princess Diana died?

It was a sad moment for me. I was in Texas for my summer holiday when the bad news broke. I flew from the United States to London to lay some flowers at her residence in Kensington.

How did you meet your husband?

It was in December of that year. I had planned to enjoy myself partying with friends. My mother who was getting worried about my spinsterhood took me to Deeper Life Church prayer camp. As the prayers were going on, I was just sleeping. My mother would use her elbow to wake me up; I would look at her from the corner of my eye, close it and continue sleeping. In fact at a point my sister-in-law reported to my mummy that I was still sleeping, Mummy said, leave her; as far as she is here body and soul, she is participating. Exactly on January 3, 2000, we returned to work and I told my colleagues how my mummy spoilt my Christmas.

Shortly, my staff came to announce that there was a client who wanted to see us. I told them to attend to him there; I was not in the mood to receive any client. The staff came back and told me that the client came from England to buy a property. Oh well, let him in, the company needs the money. He walked in and introduced himself and also stated his mission, I told him we are not into properties, but maritime inclined. He insisted that we should get him a property. Instead of buying the property, he bought me and here we are today.