The Sun News
Latest
28th November 2017 - Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC
28th November 2017 - Lagos emerges overall best in ICT devt.
28th November 2017 - Kidnappers of Lgos school children surrender arms
28th November 2017 - Polytechnic education in Nigeria endangered – Dutse, ASUP President
28th November 2017 - FG condemns terrorists attack on Egyptian mosque
28th November 2017 - UK lifts ban on sex workers donating blood
28th November 2017 - Christmas: FRSC to deploy 1,000 personnel on Lagos/Ibadan expressway
28th November 2017 - Sudan ready to host Russian military base – Senior Lawmaker
28th November 2017 - Ganduje proposes undertaken by workers to ward off strikes
Home / Entertainment / Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations

Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations

— 28th November 2017

Jay-Z’s soul-baring album on love, life and social fractures led the Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday with eight nods in a list that saw women sidelined in some major categories and Katy Perry excluded completely.

Jay-Z’s “4:44” album was nominated for album of the year, one of the top three Grammy accolades. The album’s title track and “The Story of O.J.” songs were nominated in song and record of the year.

“4:44” will compete for album of the year against R&B star Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” New Zealand pop singer Lorde’s “Melodrama,” hip hop artists Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn.”

Lamar landed seven nominations overall, Mars got six including the top three categories and Childish Gambino, the alter-ego of actor Donald Glover, scored five nominations.

“Despacito,” the hit from Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee landed three nominations including record and song of the year.

The 60th Grammy Awards, music’s biggest night honoring the year’s achievements across more than 80 categories, are scheduled for Jan. 28 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Music released between October 2016 and September 2017 qualified for this year’s awards and will be voted for by members of the Recording Academy, made up of music industry professionals.

Newcomer R&B singer SZA was the most-nominated female artist with five nods including best new artist, in which she will face singers Julia Michaels, Alessia Cara, Khalid and rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” album will not be eligible this year due to its November release, but she garnered two nominations including writing country group Little Big Town’s “Better Man.”

The most notable ommission from Tuesday’s Grammy nominations was Canadian hip hop artist Drake, whose “More Life” album dominated streaming, charts and radio play since its March release.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, whose “Divide” album topped charts around the world, garnered two nominations in the pop categories. Lady Gaga and Kesha landed two nods each in the same categories as Sheeran.

Pop star Katy Perry, who is yet to win a Grammy award, did not score a single nomination for her “Witness” album.

The absence of some of the biggest female artists marked a stark contrast with the 2017 awards, when Beyonce led the nominations and Britain’s Adele swept the top awards. Neither released new music this year.

(Source: NAN/Reuters)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC

— 28th November 2017

…As Kekemeke, Boroffice, others team up against party chair From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The last seems not to have been heard about the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State as a faction of the party, comprising eminent leaders, on Tuesday,  passed a vote of confidence in the suspended former state chairman…

  • Lagos emerges overall best in ICT devt.

    — 28th November 2017

    …Bags three other awards The Lagos State Government has beaten 35 other states of the federation to emerge as the best overall performing state in ICT Development and also best State in e-Government Implementation in Nigeria. Lagos State also bagged top awards as the Best State in ICT Infrastructure Development, while it also emerged first…

  • Kidnappers of Lgos school children surrender arms

    — 28th November 2017

      From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure No fewer than 20 members of militant groups terrorizing Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states Tuesday surrendered their arms in line with the amnesty programme introduced by the Ondo State government.. Some of the militants were said to be behind the kidnap of the six students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla,…

  • Polytechnic education in Nigeria endangered – Dutse, ASUP President

    — 28th November 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Comrade Yusuf Dutse, has raised the alarm that polytechnic education in Nigeria is endangered. He attributed this crisis to neglect, underfunding and conflicting policies. Dutse sounded the alarm, on Tuesday, while delivering his welcome address at the 14th National Delegates Conference of…

  • FG condemns terrorists attack on Egyptian mosque

    — 28th November 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Federal Government has condemned the recent killing of 138 worshipers in a mosque, in Egypt. The terrorists’ attack which occured at a Mosque in the Sinai Peninsula, also left 128 persons wounded. The government also commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed that the Almighty God grants them…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share