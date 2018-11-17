In his autobiography, Sam Allardyce popularly known as Big Sam shares an insight into Jay-Jay Okocha, a soccer genius from Nigeria who should have been celebrated in a book like so many other legends of the round leather game but so far, nothing has been written about Okocha of which I am aware of. The little insights we get about Okocha come from stuff like this coming from his former coach at Bolton Wanderers, Sam Allardyce. I still think a book on Okocha is relevant even now. So get cracking Jay-Jay. If you need a helping hand, let me know. Meanwhile, this is an excerpt on Okocha selected from Allardyce’s book. Pray that the spirit of Jay-Jay Okocha will galvanize the Super Eagles to defeat the Bafana Bafana today at home down under, in what would be a sweet revenge for Nigeria after our 2-0 defeat in Uyo:

***

I had my eye on another man from the 2002 World Cup, the Nigerian captain Jay-Jay Okocha, who had produced some eye-catching performance, including against England. Jay-Jay had been around the European scene for a while at Frankfurt, Fenerbache and PSG who paid around 14 million for him. But he was out of contract and on the market. We had to move quickly, if we were to get ahead of others who were bound to be interested, so I arrange to meet him at Charles de Gaulle airport.

Jay-Jay pulled up outside the terminal building all alone, driving his own car. There was not even an agent with him, but he knew what he was worth. I started the usual spiel.

‘We’re not the most fashionable club…dah dee dah…but we have got Youri Djorkaeff…dah dee dah.’

‘I know I want to come to Bolton,’ he said in perfect English.