Jared Murray Bruce set to tie the knot
Jared Murray Bruce set to tie the knot

— 24th November 2017

A while ago he hit us with his debut singles and won a place in our hearts but suddenly, Jared, Sen. Murray Bruce’s son popped into the blue, Now he is fully relocated to Nigeria and is about to tie the knot to his heart throb, Sussie.

TS Weekend caught up with Jared who has just been appointed Executive Director, Silverbird Television on the Red Carpet of AFRIMA 2017 and he opened up on why he is back home for good.

“I am back home for good and will be spending more time in Nigeria. I recently got engaged so I am getting married very soon. life is changing fast and I am growing up. I met Sussie, my lover at a bar in London almost three years ago. I think we kind of clicked. We got on  as soon as we met. We just felt right about it and  here we are today. We are still working on when precisely the wedding will hold but it should be next year.”

Speaking on his new appointment, Jared continued: “Now that I am in Nigeria my expectation is to continue to grow. We are seeing many changes in Nollywood an music and we want to be at the forefront of that. We are creating more engaging content.

“We are trying to step up our game and make a lot of improvements so there is a lot more competition in the market now and TV has really diversified. We really want to start pushing boundaries and start creating more engaging content that will appeal to a wider audience.”

What is happening to his music: “I had to put the music in the background and focus on the basic side of things. I feel there are other areas I could make a lot more impact on.”

There is word out there his dad, Senator ben Murray Bruce is grooming him to step into his shoes. How true is that? “I came back to Nigeria to work and there is so much to do. We will see about that. I am still very young and I have a lot to learn,” he said amid laughter.

