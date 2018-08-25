NAN

A very relentless Japanese side overpowered Spain to lift their first ever Under 20 Women’s World Cup, beating Spain 3-1 in France on Friday.

The finals was obviously entertaining for the fans at the Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, as the Europeans held possession early in the first half but their persistent opponent took the lead.

Hinata Miyazawa took the Asians off to a historic start in the 38 minute, displacing defenders and creating a beautiful finish.

READ ALSO Juve vs Lazio : Allegri unafraid to bench CR7

Fans were hopeful that the Spanish side would return with a spark in the second half but the Japanese rather held onto a great play.

Saori Takarada advanced in the 57th minute to deliver her fifth goal in six matches via a long shot that left goalkeeper Catalina Coll helpless.

Japan play maker Fuka Nagano, who won the golden ball award at the FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup in Jordan, scored the third goal eight minutes later.

FC Barcelona forward Candela Andujar’s 71st minute consolation goal was not enough to salvage the situation for the Spaniards as the Asians even created more goal chances up to the final blast of whistle.

Meanwhile, England defeated France via penalties after a 1-1 at regulation time to clinch the bronze medal.

At the medal ceremony, the Golden gloves was presented to Sandy Maciver of England while Spain’s Patricia Guijarro won the golden boot with six goals in the tournament.

Guijarro also won the golden ball award of the tournament, and the fair play award went to Japan.

Japan has now won all titles in the FIFA Women’s event.