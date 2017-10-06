The Sun News
Japan: Reporter’s death after 159 hours overtime prompts broadcaster apology

— 6th October 2017

Ryoichi Ueda, the President of Japanese Broadcaster NHK, apologised on Friday to the family of a 31-year-old reporter who died in 2013 after toiling 159 hours of overtime with only two days off in a month.

From June to July 2013, Miwa Sado covered the Tokyo assembly election and the upper house election for NHK.

She died on July 24, three days after the latter race.

Her death was only made public on Wednesday by the public broadcaster, more than three years after a local labour standards office concluded the death was due to ‘karoshi,’ or overwork-related death.

“Even today, four years after, we cannot accept our daughter’s death as a reality.

“We hope that the sorrow of the bereaved family will never be wasted,’’ Sado’s parents said in a statement released by NHK.

In April 2015, 24-year-old Dentsu employee Matsuri Takahashi killed herself.

Labour standards inspectors in 2016 determined her death was caused by overwork.

Takahashi’s death prompted a national debate on Japan’s severe working conditions and forced Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to address the issue.

The Health and Labour Ministry said in its white paper that 191 cases of karoshi were reported in the fiscal year that ended in March, up slightly from 189 in the previous year.

The report also showed 7.7 per cent of the labour force put in more than 20 hours of overtime a week.

Those who work for 80 or more hours of overtime a month surpass the government’s standard for karoshi.

(Source: dpa/NAN)

Latest

Nobel peace prize awarded to Anti-Nuclear group

— 6th October 2017

The 2017 Nobel peace prize has been awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. The Nobel committee said ICAN had been awarded the prize “for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its groundbreaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such…

  • Quake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japan

    — 6th October 2017

    An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck off the eastern coast of Japan on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The quake struck 300 km (180 miles) east of Iwaki, Honshu, at a depth of 77.8 km, USGS said. (Source: The Express Tribune) Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT -…

  • Dickson sends LG caretaker c’ittee chairs nominees to Assembly

    — 6th October 2017

    …Approves 9 for BYSEIC From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seraike Dickson of Bayelsa State has sent the names of eight nominees as caretaker chairmen of the eight local government councils of the state to the House of Assembly. The governor’s letter was in pursuant to the provision of Section 33[4] of the Local Government…

  • Ahead PDP convention: Wike, Dickson in secret meeting

    — 6th October 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governors Nyesom Wike and Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, of Rivers and Bayelsa states, respectively,  on Thursday, met behind closed doors at the Bayelsa State Government House, Yenagoa. The political relationship between the duo appeared sour recently when Governor Dickson told the world that he was not present at the Golden Jubilee…

  • How to create best house designs

    — 6th October 2017

    By Bill Hirsch Searching through hundreds of House Floor Plans hoping to find the perfect dream home can be a frustrating process.  You would think with so many house designs to choose from, one should be perfect. But it never really seems to work that way. Most plans are just plain bad. In others, you…

