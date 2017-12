Japan on Friday stepped up its economic sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes.

“Tokyo said it will freeze the assets of 19 additional North Korean firms working in the finance, oil and coal sectors,’’ the Japanese foreign ministry announced.

A government spokesman said the fresh sanctions are in reaction to North Korea’s recent test of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.

Following the missile test at the end of November, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to maximise pressure on North Korea. (NAN)