The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - James Bond director, Lewis Gilbert dies aged 97
28th February 2018 - Clashes rock edge of Syria’s Ghouta despite ‘truce’
28th February 2018 - Maldives deports int’l lawyers who travelled to study impact of emergency
28th February 2018 - INEC chairman warns RECs against partisanship
28th February 2018 - We’ve right to stop passenger traveling or entering Nigeria – NIS
28th February 2018 - Kwara Assembly bars ex-govs, dep. govs from taking pensions
28th February 2018 - Op. RAT RACE claims four kidnappers, 1 soldier in Kogi
28th February 2018 - Infrastructural devt: Rivers elders score Wike high
28th February 2018 - Katsina police nab fake NAF officer, kill two armed robberys
28th February 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo to open Lagos-Kano Economic summit in Epe Tuesday
Home / World News / James Bond director, Lewis Gilbert dies aged 97

James Bond director, Lewis Gilbert dies aged 97

— 28th February 2018

KhaleejTimes

British filmmaker Lewis Gilbert has died at the age of 97, James Bond producers said of the director famed for his work on three 007 movies.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our dear friend Lewis Gilbert,” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said on Tuesday, describing the director as “a true gentleman”.

“He made an enormous contribution to the British film industry as well as the Bond films… His films are not only loved by us but are considered classics within the series,” he added.

Gilbert directed Sean Connery in the 1967 “You Only Live Twice”, returning to the British film series a decade later with “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977) and “Moonraker” (1979) starring Roger Moore.

While most well-known for his work on the spy series, Gilbert also directed a young Michael Caine in the 1966 movie “Alfie” which gained four Oscar nominations.

Born in east London in 1920, Gilbert’s first directing credit came in 1945 with “The 10 Year Plan”, a documentary about postwar housing.

After a lengthy career including production and writing roles, his last of 33 directing credits came in 2002 with “Before You Go”.

“The BFI salutes the most prolific of British filmmakers,” said Heather Stewart, creative director of the British Film Institute which had awarded Gilbert a fellowship for outstanding contribution to British film.

Stewart praised the late director for telling stories of British wartime bravery, to creating working class heroes and “funny and real character studies of women” rarely seen on screen.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC chairman warns RECs against partisanship

— 28th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday, read the riot act to the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Administrative Secretaries against involvement in partisan politics ahead of the 2019 general elections. INEC boss, who gave the directive during the first quarterly meeting with the RECs in…

  • We’ve right to stop passenger traveling or entering Nigeria – NIS

    — 28th February 2018

    Louis Ibah As Nigeria commences the issuance of visa on arrival for non-nationals as part of the Ease of Doing Business policy, the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) says it has been given the prerogative to bar persons with unexplained motives from entering the country. The NIS also said it has the right to check the…

  • Kwara Assembly bars ex-govs, dep. govs from taking pensions

    — 28th February 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin A bill seeking to allow for the suspension of payment of pensions to former governors and deputy governors during any period they hold a political or public office has been passed into law by the Kwara State House of Assembly. The passage of the bill into law was preceded by consideration of…

  • Op. RAT RACE claims four kidnappers, 1 soldier in Kogi

    — 28th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The military exercise code named Operation RAT RACE deployed in the North Central zone to smoke out hoodlums have recorded a huge success  in Kogi State as four kidnappers were, on Tuesday afternoon, said to have been  gunned down. According to an witness account, soldiers invaded the hideout of the hoodlums at…

  • Infrastructural devt: Rivers elders score Wike high

    — 28th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A forum of Rivers State Elders Statesmen, headed by a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, on Tuesday, hailed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over the infrastructural development since he assumed office in 2015. They also urged political leaders in Rivers State to eschew bitterness and be…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share