JAMB releases mock results of UTME

Gabriel Dike

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Thursday, released the results of the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) taken by 211,000 candidates nationwide.

The mock examination was conducted in 602 designated Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide and the candidates were not allowed to come in with any writing materials.

The Head, Media and Information of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin confirmed that the mock results of the UTME were released by the board.

The release of the mock results by JAMB put to an end anxiety by candidates, parents and even teachers who had hoped the results would be released within 24 hours as promised by the board.

In some CBT centres, the conduct of the mock was marred by network connection and equipment failure leading to delay.

Candidates paid N700 to write the mock UTME but in some centres, officials demanded for N1,000 and N1,500 from candidates forcing many not to write the examination because they were only prepared to pay the official fee of N700.