The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - Army commander killed by Boko Haram bomb in Sambisa
1st March 2018 - Female NSCDC official, husband arrested for gunrunning
1st March 2018 - JAMB releases mock results of UTME
1st March 2018 - Rivers, UNICEF to partner for Sustainable Developement
1st March 2018 - Obiano assures of commitment to workers’ welfare in Anambra
1st March 2018 - Al-Makura releases N950m for LG poll
1st March 2018 - Ghana understudies Nigeria’s pilgrimage system
1st March 2018 - Lalong cautions citizens against unrealistic demands from govt officials
1st March 2018 - Teenager kills brother, rapes sister in Delta
1st March 2018 - Dapchi Girls, Farmer-Herder crisis top agenda in Northern Govs meeting
Home / National / JAMB releases mock results of UTME

JAMB releases mock results of UTME

— 1st March 2018

Gabriel Dike

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Thursday, released the results of the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) taken by 211,000 candidates nationwide.

The mock examination was conducted in 602 designated Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide and the candidates were not allowed to come in with any writing materials.

The Head, Media and Information of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin confirmed that the mock results of the UTME were released by the board.

The release of the mock results by JAMB put to an end anxiety by candidates, parents and even teachers who had hoped the results would be released within 24 hours as promised by the board.

In some CBT centres, the conduct of the mock was marred by network connection and equipment failure leading to delay.

Candidates paid N700 to write the mock UTME but in some centres, officials demanded for N1,000 and N1,500 from candidates forcing many not to write the examination because they were only prepared to pay the official fee of N700.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Army commander killed by Boko Haram bomb in Sambisa

— 1st March 2018

Toks David, Lagos Reports coming in indicate that a commander of the Nigerian Army Strike Force Group Lt. Col. Mamudu has been killed by Boko Haram forces in Sambisa forest, Borno state. Lt. Col. Mamudu is said to have been killed Thursday by an improvised explosive device (IED) lodged in a vehicle. The soldier, from…

  • Female NSCDC official, husband arrested for gunrunning

    — 1st March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri The Imo State Police Command on Thursday paraded an official of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo Command, Mrs Gloria Ogbonna, 35, and her husband Chukwuma Ogbonna, 50, both from Umuoba,Umopara in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, for alleged gunrunning. While parading the couple before newsmen, the State Commissioner…

  • JAMB releases mock results of UTME

    — 1st March 2018

    Gabriel Dike The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Thursday, released the results of the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) taken by 211,000 candidates nationwide. The mock examination was conducted in 602 designated Computer Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide and the candidates were not allowed to come in with any writing materials. The…

  • Rivers, UNICEF to partner for Sustainable Developement

    — 1st March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the state government would partner with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to ensure the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in the state. Governor Wike stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit on him by the UNICEF Country Representative Mr. Mohammed…

  • Obiano assures of commitment to workers’ welfare in Anambra

    — 1st March 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Governor Chief Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Thursday, has given assurance that his administration would continue to accord priority to the welfare of workers in the state. Governor Obiano made this known during the 3rd Quadrennial Delegate Conference of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Anambra State chapter held,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share