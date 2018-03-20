JAMB releases more results, blind candidates sit for test

Toks David, Lagos

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), West Africa’s examination governing body for admissions into higher institutions, says that it is releasing the final batch of 2018 UTME’s results Tuesday afternoon.

“All results will be uploaded at 2pm,” said Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of information in an interview with online news source Daily Post on Monday.

The first batch of results were released Monday amid reports by the examination body that it had cancelled results from Computer Based Test Centres colluding with candidates to engage in malpractice and threatening JAMB officials. JAMB says these activities were caught on CCTV.

In the meantime, preliminary results of scores released so far show that 16-year-old Oghotomo Goddwell from Ethiope East in Delta state has the highest reported mark at 321.

Meanwhile, JAMB has scheduled braille-based tests for 367 visually handicapped/blind candidates across test centres this week.

Benjamin states, ”The candidates will be taking this year’s examination through the dictation mode.

”This dictation will be carried out by the equal opportunity group, under the supervision of Peter Okebukola, a former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission.

”This group accommodates them, because every blind candidate comes with a guide. So, they take care of the candidates and their respective guides to ensure they are comfortable during their examination period.”

The test, begun on Monday, March 19, will continue for a second day, Tuesday, March 20.