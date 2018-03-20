JAMB releases 2018 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the final batch of the 2018 UTME results.

The Board confirmed this in a chat, on Monday morning.

JAMB Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said on phone that the results could be assessed from Tuesday afternoon.

According to Benjamin, “We are not holding any press conference to make the announcement; no need for that.

“All those who sat for the examination are advised to check the JAMB website this afternoon.

“All results will be uploaded at 2pm,” he said.

He said candidates could check their JAMB results on www.jamb.org.ng

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination was conducted nationwide between Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 17, 2018.

How to check JAMB result 2018:

Requirements:

Your PIN Your Serial Number or Registration Number

Steps to follow: