Home / National / JAMB releases 1.3 million UTME results Monday

JAMB releases 1.3 million UTME results Monday

— 19th March 2018

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it would release no fewer than 1.3 million results of candidates that sat for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, on Monday, after they had gone through security checks and found to be without malpractice.

JAMB’s Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said this, on Sunday.

He maintained that the UTME results of Computer-Based Test centres where the CCTV showed malpractices had been cancelled.

The board said the CCTV showed “strange things” such as CBT centre owners collecting money from candidates to engage in malpractices and also threatening JAMB officials at the centres.

According to Benjamin, “We are presently viewing the CCTV to ensure that results are not released in several batches. On Monday, we will release over 1.3 million results. These are the results of the CBT centres that have been screened. We cannot say how many cases of malpractice we have yet, because we are still viewing the CCTV to discover more cases.

“Some strange findings that the CCTV has showed us include a situation where the CBT owners were collecting money from UTME candidates and seeing to how they could assist them. Our officials at the centres raised the alarm but they were also afraid so that their lives would not be endangered.

“What the JAMB officials did was to silently play along with them, but we were watching everything on the CCTV. We later sent operatives to the centres and caught them. Such UTME results were completely cancelled. We knew that there were some innocent candidates in such centres and we have asked them to go to other CBT centres and rewrite immediately.”

Benjamin said candidates whose fingers could not be captured during the biometric verification before the examination, would not be allowed to retake the examination, as the biometric verification had already disqualified them.

“We have also concluded all arrangements to do the UTME for blind candidates. The examination is taking place in five centres. These are Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Benin and Enugu. The candidates are writing on Monday (today),” he added.

