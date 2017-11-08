The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud
8th November 2017 - FG faulted over funding to economic sector
8th November 2017 - Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka
8th November 2017 - International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%
8th November 2017 - Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta
8th November 2017 - House to probe Customs import revenue/waivers
8th November 2017 - Sky could close down Sky News in Fox takeover bid
8th November 2017 - Army destroy 46 oil bunker sites in Niger Delta
8th November 2017 - SGF denies extension of NDDC Board
8th November 2017 - Boko Haram: Adamawa Govt. delegation visits Gulak, commiserates with people
Home / National / JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud

JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud

— 8th November 2017

 

…Reels out exam fraud committed in 2017 UTME by CBT centres

From: Gabriel Dike

Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede on Wednesday read the riot act to Computer Based Test (CBT) operators nationwide to avoid malpractices on the forthcoming 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prof Oloyede who gave the warning during a meeting at the Multipurpose Hall of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) with over 600 accredited CBT operators, said stiffer sanctions await any offender caught.

He used the occasion to reel out atrocities committed by the CBT operators during the 2017 UTME and cautioned that the board would not tolerate them in 2018 UTME.

JAMB boss informed the CBT operators that new measures have been introduced to checkmate the unwholesome practices noticed in the 2017 UTME.

He described CBT operator as critical partners in the registration and conduct of UTME but observed that about 90 per cent deserves condemnation for the act in 2017 which also resulted in the deleting of 72 operators for unwholesome practices.

Oloyede warned the CBT operators that they would be held culpable if any unwholesome practice is detected and urged to expose other operators who fail to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the UTME.

Said he: ‘’Assist the board to identify the bad eggs among you, so that they not soil our names and activities. There were many abuses in the 2017 UTME. Some CBT operators illegal collected N1, 000 per candidate, few were detected and their centres deleted.

‘’Two CBT operators in Ibadan and Ogun state were first time fraudsters. We arrested them and handed them over to the police for prosecution. We knew that some operators engaged in unwholesome practice.

‘’One CBT operator at Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sublet his part to another centre and they perpetuated all sort of fraud, wanted to rape a female candidate. We will continue to identify them and deal with them. 72 were sanctioned, some banned and some suspended for a period.

‘’The sanctioned CBT operators will not participate in the 2018 UTME. One of the operators sanctioned moved outside his state (Abia) and took JAMB router to Maiduguri to register candidates. Some of you were not invited but found your way into the hall and some duplicated their numbers to get unfair advantage. Exam malpractice starts here.’’

According to him, the board have every reason to believe that some of the operators want to commit serious exam fraud in the 2018 UTME and informed the gathering that their moves are monitored from Abuja headquarters of JAMB.

Prof Oloyede cited another major incident during the 2017 UTME where an operator retained the phones numbers and e-mail of candidates and some even sent love letters to female candidates warning those using CBT to defraud and exhort money from candidates not to try it in 2018 exercise.

‘’CBT operators will not have the opportunity to perpetuate fraud. The board is prepared for operators in 2018 exercise. One of the operators in Bwari sold CD and one packaged 1981 questions and sold to candidates as current questions. Some CBT operators sold books and one operator at Mararaba was handed over to police,’’ Oloyede explained.

The JAMB registrar revealed that the board has introduced new measures to check unwholesome practices by the operators. He said all CCTV cameras must be wired (no more wireless), any UTME the board can not monitor in Abuja, such CBT operators will not be paid, makeshift exam centres will not be allowed.

Other stiffer measures are that all servers must be powered by Switch, provide toilet inside the exam hall, every 100 points must have dual screens, exam centres must open up to 10 points during registration, use of JAMB browsers and install electronic jamming to detect some devices used to aid exam fraud.

He warned that in 2018 UTME, candidates would not be allowed to enter the exam hall with pen, len, wristwatch, any computer witched off will attract sanction because operators download questions from such system, operators must provide 250 systems and 25 backup, only three accredited persons will be allowed into the hall and stoppage of opening of profile by candidates.

‘’We have learnt some lesson in last year UTME. As the CBT operators plan to commit fraud, the board also come up with measures to checkmate them. Before the end of this month, we will start the sales of UTME forms and no candidate is allowed to pay cash to CBT operators,” Prof. Oloyede stated.

 

 

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud

— 8th November 2017

  …Reels out exam fraud committed in 2017 UTME by CBT centres From: Gabriel Dike Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede on Wednesday read the riot act to Computer Based Test (CBT) operators nationwide to avoid malpractices on the forthcoming 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Prof Oloyede who gave…

  • FG faulted over funding to economic sector

    — 8th November 2017

    An expert in personnel management, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Federal Government for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing, transportation and other sectors of the economy. Abdullahi, who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka

    — 8th November 2017

    Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Adeka has said that issues relating to the welfare of military personnel must be addressed to minimise complaints of  human rights abuse among them. Adeka, who is the Special Adviser on Security in Nasarawa State, made the suggestion at the Presidential panel Investigating allegations of the abuse of human rights by the…

  • International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%

    — 8th November 2017

    Major blue chip companies on Wednesday posted gains on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to sustained the market momentum for the second consecutive day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Breweries led the gainers’ table with a gain of N4.20 to close at N45.20 per share. Dangote Cement came second with a…

  • Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta

    — 8th November 2017

    The Nigerian Navy Central Naval Command, has launched the Phase Two of it’s “Octopus Grip Exercise” to further combat criminalities in the maritime domain. Rear Adm. Bello Al-Hassan,Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, performed the flag-off on Wednesday at the Warri Naval base. Al-Hassan said the operation was to consolidate on the successes of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share