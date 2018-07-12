The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME
12th July 2018 - Athletics championship: Jim Ovia, others for Delta fund raising
12th July 2018 - Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage
12th July 2018 - Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot
12th July 2018 - Stormy day for Stormy Daniels, as she’s arrested at strip club
12th July 2018 - Kwara gov. sets up Task Force on tree felling, charcoal production
12th July 2018 - NOUN VC conferred with Society for Peace, Conflict Fellowship
12th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Monarchs demand reiterate call for free, fair, credible poll
12th July 2018 - 2 policemen, 3 others killed in Rivers
12th July 2018 - The ISIS threat alert
Home / National / JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME
JAMB

JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME

— 12th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it recorded appreciable drop in the number of exam malpractices in the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Compared to 2017 with 2, 508 exam malpractice cases, the Board said it recorded 280 cases in 2018 UTME, indicating a percentage difference of -88.84 percent.

It also vowed to work assiduously with the all stakeholders to ensure continuous drop in the cases of exam malpractices, to, perhaps, boost the credibility of the exam system.

Its Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, had announced, shortly before the commencement of the 2018 UTME that the Board had reviewed previous exercises and had strongly blocked several identified and new possible avenues through which candidates could cheat.

However, a document obtained from JAMB indicated that 37, 516 candidates that successfully registered for the 2018 UTME were recorded absent for an unexplained reasons. This was against 30, 006 candidates that was recorded absent in 2017.

Similarly, the Board said it recorded 19.32 percent increase in the number of visually impaired candidates that registered for the 2018 UTME as against 2017 exercise.

It revealed that 315 visually impaired candidates participated in 2018 UTME as against 264 candidates that registered for the 2017 exercise.

It, however, thanked Federal College of Education (FCE) (Special), Oyo, University of Lagos (UniLag) and University of Jos (UniJos) for giving increased opportunity to visually impaired candidates in the 2017 admission year.

It disclosed that FCE (Special), Oyo, admitted 31 candidates in the 2017 admission year, while UniLag and UniJos admitted 30 and 20 candidates respectively, in the 2017 admission year.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAMB

JAMB recorded drop in exam malpractices in 2018 UTME

— 12th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it recorded appreciable drop in the number of exam malpractices in the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Compared to 2017 with 2, 508 exam malpractice cases, the Board said it recorded 280 cases in 2018 UTME, indicating a…

  • WOMEN

    Women urged to remain pillars of strength, courage

    — 12th July 2018

    Charity Nwakaudu and Garcia Iroaja, Abuja The Women Wing of the Christian Council of Nigeria (WOWICCN) has reminded Christian women of their responsibilities as pillars of humanity, courage and strength. President of WOWICCN, Mrs. Omatsola Williams, made the call, in Abuja, at a one day leaders’ workshop on hate speech organised by the council in…

  • EKITI

    Fayemi warns Ekiti varsity VC, INEC over alleged vote manipulation plot

    — 12th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado -kiti The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned the Vice Chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over alleged plot to concoct figures as valid votes in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in Saturday governorship election in…

  • KWARA

    Kwara gov. sets up Task Force on tree felling, charcoal production

    — 12th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has set up a Task Force to curb illegal tree felling and charcoal production in the state. The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the establishment of the task force followed Governor Ahmed’s assent to…

  • SOCIETY

    NOUN VC conferred with Society for Peace, Conflict Fellowship

    — 12th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Society for Peace, Conflict and Practice, on Wednesday, conferred its Fellowship on the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu. A statement from the Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, Ibrahim Sheme, indicated that Chairman, Board of Trustee of the Society, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share