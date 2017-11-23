JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed commencement in the sale of application document for 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Last week, the board announced that sale of the 2018 application documents will commence on November 22 and run till January 22, 2018. It also announced that its mock examinations will run from January 22-27, 2018, while March 9-17, 2018 was chosen for conduct of the 2018 UTME.

The board had also encouraged candidates interested in the mock examination to register on or before December 31 and also indicate interest during the registration so they could be allowed to sit for the examination.

But, JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, yesterday, explained that the postponement was due to inability of publishers of the compulsory reading text to meet the agreed deadline.

“The publisher had promised to deliver all the texts for the 2018 candidates on or before November 7 but the publisher failed to provide the 1.8 million copies required before the agreed deadline. The development painfully forced JAMB to shift the date.”

JAMB has, however, urged interested candidates to get acquainted with the brochure before sale of application forms, to avoid mistakes associated with filling the documents.

The board said understanding the process will not only help the candidates fill the form smoothly but will also brighten their chances of securing admission in 2018.