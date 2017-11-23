The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 
23rd November 2017 - Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa
23rd November 2017 - PDP must take back power in 2019 –Jonathan
23rd November 2017 - Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees
23rd November 2017 - IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Atiku set to dump APC for PDP
23rd November 2017 - No going back on Oke, Ekpeyong’s arrest –Magu
23rd November 2017 - Libya: Migrants sold into slavery tell pathetic story
23rd November 2017 - Sickle cell anaemia: Pains without end
23rd November 2017 - Diabetes in women
Home / National / JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 

JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 

— 23rd November 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed commencement in the sale of application document for 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). 

Last week, the board announced that sale of the 2018 application documents will commence on November 22 and run till January 22, 2018. It also announced that its mock examinations will run from January 22-27, 2018, while March 9-17, 2018 was chosen for conduct of the 2018 UTME. 

The board had also encouraged candidates interested in the mock examination to register on or before December 31 and also indicate interest during the registration so they could be allowed to sit for the examination. 

But, JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, yesterday, explained that the postponement was due to inability of publishers of  the  compulsory reading text to meet the agreed deadline. 

“The publisher had promised to deliver all the texts for the 2018 candidates on or before November 7 but the publisher failed to provide the 1.8 million copies required before the agreed deadline. The development painfully forced JAMB to shift the date.”  

JAMB has, however, urged interested candidates to get acquainted with the brochure before sale of application forms, to avoid mistakes associated with filling the documents. 

The board said understanding the process will not only help the candidates fill the form smoothly but will also brighten their chances of securing admission in 2018.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 

— 23rd November 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja  The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has postponed commencement in the sale of application document for 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).  Last week, the board announced that sale of the 2018 application documents will commence on November 22 and run till January 22, 2018. It also announced that its mock…

  • Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa

    — 23rd November 2017

    In its determination to ensure free flow of traffic and safety on the road, Lagos State Government has commenced clearing the Apapa-Mile 2 axis of illegal parking of tankers and articulated vehicles. The state government said the action is aimed at freeing the expressway of avoidable traffic gridlock and making the axis accessible to other…

  • PDP must take back power in 2019 –Jonathan

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said his priority now is to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regains the presidency in 2019. Speaking during a courtesy call on him by Chief Olabode George and his campaign team in his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday,…

  • Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees

    — 23rd November 2017

    Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state has built formidable structures and systems to receive and re-integrate victims of human trafficking and illegal migration who are indigenes of the state. Speaking at an international conference on Women empowerment and fight against trafficking in persons: Partnership between Nigeria and Italy, organised by the President of Italian…

  • IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for working towards the revival  of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the country needs another strong political party.  IBB  said this when Wike led some leaders of the state to visit him at his Hilltop residence in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share