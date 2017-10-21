The Sun News
JAMB plans deployment of malpractice device for future examination

21st October 2017

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the deployment of the CCTV device during JAMB examinations had come to stay to tackle examination malpractice.
Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, the board’s Registrar, made this known on the side-line of a two-day International Summit on Examination Malpractice which ended on Friday in Lagos.
The summit, organised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has the theme: “Examination Malpractice; the Contemporary Realities and Antidotes’’.
NAN also quotes the registrar as disclosing that the deployment of the CCTV device during JAMB examinations had come to stay.
“It is in line with this kind of development that the board has concluded arrangements to create centres for examination malpractice devices for future examinations,’’ he said.
According to Oloyede, the use of the CCTV for the first time during the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), further consolidated its quest to ensure quality, equity and integrity.
“There will be no compromise whatsoever.
“Without the deployment of the CCTV, one will just be making a mockery of the computer-based test (CBT).
“This device has ensured that even if a cheating candidate was not caught during the examination, such candidate will be caught after the examination.
“We will continue to ensure that with education, one can achieve everything and without it, one can achieve nothing.
“It, therefore, goes to tell that each one of us must strive to achieve what is good, giving the significance of life and living,’’ NAN quotes Oloyede as saying.
He added that examination malpractice was a general malaise, the world over.
The registrar noted that it was a global phenomenon that must be tackled urgently.
“I have statistics, which shows that what we have in Nigeria on examination malpractice is concerned, is a child’s play when compared to what is happening in other climes.
“Today with the aid of technological devices for cheating such as smart watches and others the phenomenon is becoming alarming.
“But in our own case, as these children are getting wiser, we too are getting ahead of them,’’ he said.
The registrar also called for adequate preparations and courseware development in order to stamp out the menace of examination malpractice. (NAN)

