JAMB conducts mock UTME for 211, 000 candidates

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Monday, conducted a mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 211, 000 of the 257,000  candidates that indicated interest to participate in the exercise during registration.

The criteria for the selection, according to JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, was on “first come, first serve basis”.

Mock UTME was introduced last year by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to enable prospective candidates acquaint themselves with the Computer Based Test (CBT) exercise and neutralise possible fear and anxiety during the exam proper.

Oloyede, who monitored the exercise in some CBT centres, in Abuja and environs, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the candidates and CBT centres visited.

He was also impressed with the reports from state offices, which indicated that the exercise was going on smoothly as planned, even as he encouraged them and privately owned CBT centres to put finishing touches to their preparation for the 2018 UTME exercise.

Meanwhile, the JAMB Registrar, has insisted that items like wristwatches, pens, calculators, pencils, devices that could store data, transmit or receive signal, order than HB pencil, would not be accepted at the CBT centres during the UTME scheduled to begin March 9.

In addition to that, Prof. Oloyede maintained that electronic devices, mobile phones, spy reading glasses would be subjected to properly scrutiny  before being allowed into the exam hall.

He added: “Similarly, books or any other reading/writing material, cameras, recorders, microphones, ear piece, ink/pen readers, smart lenses, smart rings/jewellery, smart buttons and Bluetooth devices would not be allowed into the centres.”

The Registrar said that prohibition of the above listed materials and other rules were applicable to, not only the candidates but to the supervisors and examiners as well.

 

