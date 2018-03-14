The Sun News
JAMB arrests 4 candidates for exams malpractices in Sokoto

14th March 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Four candidates have been arrested for examination malpractices in the ongoing JAMB examination, holding in six designated centres in Sokoto State.

The state coordinator for JAMB, Mr. Malami Salisu, disclosed this to our correspondent, in Sokoto, on Wednesday.

He listed the centres affected to include Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto state University, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state Education Trust Fund and Blue Crescent School, Mabera.

According to him: “Two were reported cases of impersonation, one was arrested with prepared answers on sheet of paper, while the fourth, who smuggled a phone into the examination hall was apprehended through our circuit camera.”

Salisu explained that those caught are being interrogated by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, who after investigation, would hand them over to the police for prosecution.

He further revealed that there was a drop in the number of candidates sitting for the examination this year, compared to the number of candidates last year.

His words: “Eighteen thousands candidates registered for this year’s examinations while a record twenty-one thousand candidates took part in the examination last year.

“So far, we have witnessed tremendous improvement in the conduct of this year’s examination, since we started computer based system.”

