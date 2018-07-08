Jalingo: City under siege of organized thugs

Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, is increasingly becoming a nightmare to residents as armed banditry is both taking a heavy toll on the city.

Violent clashes between various teenage groups is also becoming a regular occurrence while the cases of knife attacks, rape, burglary, car theft and petty crimes have made the once peaceful city look like one under siege by hoodlums.

The inability of security operatives to act promptly has given a new dimension to the nasty experience of the residents, who now feel like people living in lawless society ruled by outlaws.

Of great concern is the return of both “legalized” and other sets of armed thugs at public functions under various names with some even wearing T-shirts, often emblazoned with the name and crest of their groups, under the guise of loyalty to a particular politician or figure.

The growing menace prompted the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Abbas Ndjidda Tafida, to decry the rise in youth restiveness in the state, in his sallah message. He called on parents to be vigilant over their children’s activities and urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by selfish politicians.

“It is worrisome how our youths are becoming violent and aggressive. We must watch our children closely to make sure they are not influenced wrongly. Our youths must work hard towards self-reliance rather than allowing themselves to be used as political thugs only to be dumped in destitution at the end of the day. Peace must remain our watch word always,” the monarch said.

In one pathetic case that happened on the night of June 3rd, a final year student of the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Jalingo, Miss Mercy Victor, was attacked by hoodlums and she died two days later as a result of the injuries inflicted on her in the attack.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, David Missal, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident said the matter was reported to the headquarters on Tuesday morning but was referred to the GRA Police Station in Jalingo for investigation.

Sunday Sun learnt from the president of National Union of Taraba State Students, Comrade Hope Vyonku, that Mercy ran fell into the hands of the evil gang on her way to the school on Sunday night while returning from a weekend visit.

“I was told that she was returning to the school from town on a tricycle she boarded when the incident happened close to the bridge after the State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

“She was reportedly raped and abandoned by the road side, before a passerby rushed her to the State Specialist Hospital, where she died.”

This attack attracted widespread condemnation from people and was seen as one too many. It was further learnt that people come under attack so often that must cases are simply not reported to the police.

Narrating her bitter experience with the hoodlums, Linda, a fortunate victim, who survived the attack said that she was just standing by the main raid waiting for a commercial motorcycle with her friend when a tricycle stopped and the attackers rushed at her with knives and stabbed her twice before taking off, right in the public glare.