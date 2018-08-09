– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Jaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs
9th August 2018 - Osinbajo storms Katsina, declares war on evil
9th August 2018 - Ambode, Amosun, Gowon, Akiolu, others celebrate Akintola Williams at 99
9th August 2018 - 2019 Elections: INEC appeals to electorate to register before Aug. 17 deadline
9th August 2018 - Naval personnel, 5 others perish in auto crash in Rivers
9th August 2018 - Group accuses senator of working against APC’s interest
9th August 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Be of good conduct, Obaseki tells Edo pilgrims
9th August 2018 - Obiano’ll be last APGA gov. in Anambra – PDP
9th August 2018 - NFF Electoral Committee amends 2018 Executive Committee time-table
9th August 2018 - Lions Club turns attention to building public conveniences
Home / Business / Jaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs
JAIZ

Jaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs

— 9th August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

A new liquidity window for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has opened as Jaiz Bank Plc is set to disburse $20 million to them before the end of the year.

The Managing Director of the non-interest bank, Hassan Usman, made the disclosure.

He said, “On the SME financing line from the Islamic Cooperation for Development, when you signed publicly that is when you start to do the work and tidy up to make sure the agreement and all the conditions precedent are met.

“We have finished all of that and we have lined up a number of customers desirous of benefiting from this facility and very soon we will start to disburse to these customers.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo storms Katsina, declares war on evil

“We believe that before the end of this year, we would have done if not all of the disbursement of the $20m but substantial part would have gone before the end of this year.”

On the issue of rising Non- Performing Loans (NPLs) in the banking sector, Usman said NPLs had become an issue in the industry.

READ ALSO: 2018 Hajj: Be of good conduct, Obaseki tells Edo pilgrims

He, however, added that unlike  conventional profit making banks where  rising  NPLs pose threat to their balance sheets, jaiz Bank was somewhat insulated from such quagmire due to none-profit bearing nature.

He said the bank had commenced a five-year strategic plan to enable it provide better services to its customers.

This, he noted, had increased its visibility in Lagos by opening more branches, adding that this would be extended to other regions of the country.

He said, “We are having a balance sheet size that is growing by 20 per cent year-on-year and our branch network has increased from 27 to 32 and we hope to increase this to 40 branches before the end of the year.”

On funding for agriculture, he said that the Central Bank of Nigeria had reviewed it’s framework of the commercial agricultural credit  scheme to accommodate the funding structure of the bank.

READ ALSO: Group accuses senator of working against APC’s interest

He said, “The Central Bank and the Federal Government has been trying to ensure that financing get to the farmers. To address the challenges, they came up with the Anchor Borrower Scheme and similar scheme.

“We are also now going to be participating in the commercial agric scheme of the central bank because they have now fine-tuned the scheme to accommodate our type of financing structure.

“Hitherto, we were not able to access it because it was on interest based but it has been modified and we have a number of customers that will benefit from that.”

On loan recovery, Hassan said the bank tries not to drag customers to court but seek better ways of settling such matters.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAIZ

Jaiz Bank to disburse $20m to SMEs

— 9th August 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja A new liquidity window for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has opened as Jaiz Bank Plc is set to disburse $20 million to them before the end of the year. The Managing Director of the non-interest bank, Hassan Usman, made the disclosure. He said, “On the SME financing line from the Islamic…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo storms Katsina, declares war on evil

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, received a rousing welcome to the Kangiwa square, Katsina, where he declared that “Nigeria is going through a battle between good and evil’’. Osinbajo was in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state to flag off the Katsina North Senatorial rally of All Progressives Congress (APC). Presenting Alhaji Ahmed Baba Kaita…

  • AMBODE

    Ambode, Amosun, Gowon, Akiolu, others celebrate Akintola Williams at 99

    — 9th August 2018

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode  of Lagos State and his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, led other eminent Nigerians to celebrate the first African to qualify as a chartered accountant, Chief Akintola Williams who clocked 99, describing him as a true Nigerian who worked assiduously to lift up the country. Speaking to reporters at a…

  • Aug. 17 deadline

    2019 Elections: INEC appeals to electorate to register before Aug. 17 deadline

    — 9th August 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to electorate to register for the 2019 general elections before the Aug. 17 deadline fixed by the commission. INEC, which fixed Aug. 17 as deadline for registration of voters for the 2019 general elections, also said that its staff were currently working to make sure that…

  • NAVAL

    Naval personnel, 5 others perish in auto crash in Rivers

    — 9th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt No fewer than six persons, including a personnel of the Nigerian Navy, lost their lives and scores wounded, in a road accident involving, in Rivers State. The accident occurred, on Thursday morning, involving two vehicles around East-West road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. An eyewitness account revealed that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share