NAN

The Yobe governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, on Monday, signed into law; life imprisonment and 25 years jail term for rape of minors and adults respectively.

Gaidam while signing the law in Damaturu, said that government took a proactive action in view of the rampant cases of rape, kidnapping and unnatural offences being reported across the country.

“Whoever commits rape, where the victim is a minor, shall be punished with imprisonment for life and where the victim is an adult, shall be jailed for a term of 25 years,” he said.

He said that any kidnapper arrested in the state would face a 14-year-jail term.

READ ALSO Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia

“Anyone who is ascertained to have carnal knowledge against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal is said to have committed unnatural offence and shall be convicted with a prison term that may extend to 25 years or not below 14 years.

“The law stipulates that whoever takes, entices, confines any person by means of force, threat or deceives such person without his consent or lawful authority with intent to deprive him of his personal liberty will be construed to have committed the offense of kidnapping,” he said.

According to the governor, the court shall also award appropriate compensation to the survivors of rape as it deems fit in the circumstance.

Gaidam said his administration was committed to speedy dispensation of justice to attain a peaceful, egalitarian, disciplined and prosperous society.