– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Jail term: Yobe Govt. approves life imprisonment for rapists
10th September 2018 - Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia
10th September 2018 - FG ’ll support UNILORIN in building world class sports centre, says Dalung
10th September 2018 - 2019: Ambode officially declares for second term
10th September 2018 - NDA to graduate 365 Cadets, honour Indimi, Adesina
10th September 2018 - Lecturer joins Benue guber race 
10th September 2018 - 2019: Buhari in-law declares run for Adamawa governor
10th September 2018 - I’m in the race to change the narrative of Benue – APC guber hopeful   
10th September 2018 - Trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 13,000 victims, rehabilitates 6,000
10th September 2018 - 2019: We won’t give in easily like Jonathan, says Atiku loyalist
Home / National / Jail term: Yobe Govt. approves life imprisonment for rapists

Jail term: Yobe Govt. approves life imprisonment for rapists

— 10th September 2018

NAN

The Yobe governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, on Monday, signed into law; life imprisonment and 25 years jail term for rape of minors and adults respectively.

Gaidam while signing the law in Damaturu, said that government took a proactive action in view of the rampant cases of rape, kidnapping and unnatural offences being reported across the country.

“Whoever commits rape, where the victim is a minor, shall be punished with imprisonment for life and where the victim is an adult, shall be jailed for a term of 25 years,” he said.

He said that any kidnapper arrested in the state would face a 14-year-jail term.

READ ALSO Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia

“Anyone who is ascertained to have carnal knowledge against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal is said to have committed unnatural offence and shall be convicted with a prison term that may extend to 25 years or not below 14 years.

“The law stipulates that whoever takes, entices, confines any person by means of force, threat or deceives such person without his consent or lawful authority with intent to deprive him of his personal liberty will be construed to have committed the offense of kidnapping,” he said.

According to the governor, the court shall also award appropriate compensation to the survivors of rape as it deems fit in the circumstance.

Gaidam said his administration was committed to speedy dispensation of justice to attain a peaceful, egalitarian, disciplined and prosperous society.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jail term: Yobe Govt. approves life imprisonment for rapists

— 10th September 2018

NAN The Yobe governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, on Monday, signed into law; life imprisonment and 25 years jail term for rape of minors and adults respectively. Gaidam while signing the law in Damaturu, said that government took a proactive action in view of the rampant cases of rape, kidnapping and unnatural offences being reported across…

  • Saraki visits VICTIMS of gas explosion in Lafia

    Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia

    — 10th September 2018

    The presidential aspirant cut short his visit and headed to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, where the victims of the fire incident were taken for treatment. Linus Oota, Lafia Senate President Bukola Saraki has visited the victims of the inferno in Lafia which claimed 18 lives and properties worth millions. Saraki condoled with the government and…

  • AMBODE

    2019: Ambode officially declares for second term

    — 10th September 2018

    Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Monday, officially declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he remains undaunted and resolutely committed to achieve more for the State. Addressing scores of residents and party faithful who defied the heavy downpour to witness the declaration ceremony in…

  • NDA

    NDA to graduate 365 Cadets, honour Indimi, Adesina

    — 10th September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says it will graduate 365 cadets of its regular course on Oct. 6, to be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari. Maj. Gen. Adeniye Oyebade, the NDA Commandant said on Monday in Kaduna at a media briefing on the event that two of the cadets were from the Republics of…

  • LECTURER

    Lecturer joins Benue guber race 

    — 10th September 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A lecturer with the Benue State University, Dr. Stephen Akuma, has purchased his nomination and intent forms to contest the 2019 governorship election in Benue State. Akuma, who is contesting on the platform of the National Conscience Party (NCP), said he is in the race to change the narrative of retrogression and…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share