Jaguar E-Pace is wired for modern life

Jaguar E-Pace is wired for modern life

26th February 2018

The new Jaguar E-PACE which went on sale last week is offering all of the latest Jaguar technologies. Along with the intuitive in-car technologies, E-PACE is also available with Jaguar Land Rover’s range of powerful, efficient Ingenium engines, as well as innovative new driveline technologies.
Every E-PACE features the latest generation of Jaguar’s Touch Pro infotainment system as standard. Natural voice control technology, a 10-inch touchscreen interface and a customisable home screen make interactions with the system quick, simple and highly intuitive.
The 21:9 super-wide format display includes multi-tasking functionality, allowing media to be shown in the main screen while a side panel can show navigation data. This powerful infotainment system is also available with a choice of two premium audio systems developed with Meridian, including an advanced 825W Surround Sound system boasting 15 speakers.
Customers can additionally select a 12.3-inch full-colour digital TFT instrument panel with the ability to tailor the display to show different information, including satellite navigation mapping. E-PACE also offers a next-generation Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) Head-Up Display technology. The system can project large, full-colour graphics onto the windscreen directly into the driver’s eyeline, providing essentials information such as speed, navigation directions, engine speed data, and the cruise control settings, at a glance.
E-PACE is also the only vehicle in its segment available with an innovative wearable Activity Key. This waterproof wristband can be used to let drivers to lock the main key inside the vehicle when enjoying outdoor pursuits such as running, cycling, or scuba diving.
E-PACE is fully equipped to integrate with the digital lifestyles of modern families. A total of are up to four 12-volt charging points and five USB connections are available throughout the cabin, ensuring that mobile devices can always be powered.
Under the bonnet, E-PACE is endowed with the full range of powerful and efficient Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The 221kW Ingenium petrol turbo engine powers E-PACE from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds, before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 243km/h. For customers who want the ultimate efficiency, the 110kW Ingenium diesel engine model returns consumption of only 5.6 litres per 100km and carbon dioxide emissions of 147g/km.
A nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive are standard on each E-PACE, and it can also be had with Active Driveline all-wheel drive – a technological first for Jaguar. This intelligent, torque-biasing system combines phenomenal traction with Jaguar’s unmistakable rear-wheel-drive character, delivering optimal stability, dynamics and fuel efficiency in all conditions.

Uche Atuma

