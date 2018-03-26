The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Jaguar E-PACE: 5-seater SUV with sports car trait
26th March 2018 - Weststar boosts fire safety with Mercedes Artego 1725
26th March 2018 - Benue: We’re disappointed over Buhari’s visit –Tiv leader
26th March 2018 - Election Act: Senate must obey court decision -Uwajumogu
26th March 2018 - 2019: PDP, Third force, no threat to APC -Obende
26th March 2018 - Dapchi: Security agencies learnt no lessons -Tsav, ex-Lagos CP
26th March 2018 - The triumph of Sister Leah
26th March 2018 - Men who play God
26th March 2018 - Nerve gas attack: New global security threat
26th March 2018 - Nigerians groan, as power supply dwindles
Home / Business / Jaguar E-PACE: 5-seater SUV with sports car trait

Jaguar E-PACE: 5-seater SUV with sports car trait

— 26th March 2018

Moses Akaigwe    08072100049

The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle.

Trademark Jaguar driving characteristics and stirring design put the brand’s sports car DNA in a practical design packed with advanced technologies. The E-PACE, the newest member of Jaguar’s SUV family following the F-PACE performance SUV and I-PACE Concept all-electric SUV, takes design inspiration from the F-TYPE sports car.

The exterior design is characterised by the distinctive Jaguar grille, muscular proportions, short overhangs and powerful haunches while optional 21-inch alloy wheels give the E-PACE a bold and purposeful stance, instantly communicating dynamic agility. Jaguar sports car DNA is also evident in the fast sweep of the roofline and the distinctive side window graphic.

The E-PACE has exceptional interior space. The compact SUV is 4,395mm long with short front and rear overhangs of 882mm and 832mm respectively. Its 2,681mm wheelbase seats five in absolute comfort and yields a generous rear legroom of 892mm while the large luggage capacity of 577 litres is made possible by the vehicle’s sophisticated Integral Link rear suspension architecture.

Under the bonnet, E-PACE is endowed with a range of powerful and efficient Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The 221kW Ingenium petrol turbo engine powers E-PACE from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds, before reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 243km/h. E-PACE doesn’t sacrifice performance for efficiency – customers can opt for the 110kW Ingenium diesel engine, which returns economy of just 5.6 litres per 100km.

Every E-PACE is equipped with all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission, and high-output models are also available with Active Driveline – a technological first for Jaguar. This intelligent set-up combines phenomenal traction with Jaguar’s unmistakable rear-wheel-drive character. The system’s torque-biasing capability delivers optimal stability, dynamics and fuel efficiency in all conditions.

New chassis hardware, including the Integral Link rear suspension layout, has allowed Jaguar’s engineers to maximise interior space and deliver the responsiveness and agility required without compromising ride comfort.

Every E-PACE features the latest generation of Jaguar’s Touch Pro infotainment system as standard. Natural voice control technology, a 10-inch touchscreen interface and a customisable home screen make interactions with the system quick, simple and highly intuitive.

.The E-PACE is also the only vehicle in its segment available with an innovative wearable Activity Key, allowing the driver to lock the main key inside the vehicle when enjoying outdoor pursuits such as running or cycling.

Standard specification on each E-PACE includes the Touch Pro infotainment system, LED headlights and a rear-view camera system, as well as advanced driver assistance systems including Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, and Front and Rear Parking Aid.

The E-PACE, which has already entered the sub-Sahara Africa markets, including Nigeria where Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are marketed by Coscharis Motors,  is available with Standard, S, SE and HSE specification packs, in core or R-Dynamic body styles.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jaguar E-PACE: 5-seater SUV with sports car trait

— 26th March 2018

Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 The Jaguar E-PACE is a five-seat compact SUV that packs the design and performance of a Jaguar sports car into a spacious, practical and connected all-wheel-drive vehicle. Trademark Jaguar driving characteristics and stirring design put the brand’s sports car DNA in a practical design packed with advanced technologies. The E-PACE, the…

  • Weststar boosts fire safety with Mercedes Artego 1725

    — 26th March 2018

    In fulfillment of the pledge it made last year to provide the commercial segment of the Nigerian market with sundry utility vehicles, including those built for fire-fighting operations, Weststar Associates Limited has unveiled the Artego 1725. Weststar, which is the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, confirmed recently through its commercial vehicles department, that…

  • Benue: We’re disappointed over Buhari’s visit –Tiv leader

    — 26th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi President General of Mdzough-U-Tiv, Edward Ujege has expressed disappointment over the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Benue State. According to him, the expectation of the Benue people that the president, as a father would come and comfort them in their moment of trial was dashed as he (Buhari) refused to…

  • Election Act: Senate must obey court decision -Uwajumogu

    — 26th March 2018

    Dickson Okafor Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has appealed to his colleagues to toe the path of rule of law by respecting the decision of the court with regards to President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill which seeks to among other things re-order election sequence as released by the Independent National Electoral…

  • 2019: PDP, Third force, no threat to APC -Obende

    — 26th March 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Senator Domingo Obende, who represented Edo North at the last senate on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said both the ‘Third Force’ and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pose no threat to APC’s chances…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share