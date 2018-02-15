The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Jacob Zuma makes U-turn, resigns with ‘immediate effect’
15th February 2018 - Joy Christopher 09053550497
15th February 2018 - APC reconciliation: We’ve major issues in NASS, states – Oyegun
15th February 2018 - Senators fight over election schedule
15th February 2018 - The Sun Award to slain policeman, encouragement –IGP
15th February 2018 - Governors to raise team to interface with NASS on state police
15th February 2018 - We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus
15th February 2018 - Reps move to bar public officials from medicare abroad
15th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 2 varsity students
15th February 2018 - 156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military
Home / World News / Jacob Zuma makes U-turn, resigns with ‘immediate effect’

Jacob Zuma makes U-turn, resigns with ‘immediate effect’

— 15th February 2018

NAN

Barely 24 hours after he promised to quit office within three to six months, South Africa’s embattled President Jacob Zuma has resigned with immediate effect.

He made the announcement in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Mr Zuma’s governing ANC party told him to step down or face a vote of no confidence in parliament on Thursday.

The 75-year-old has been under increasing pressure to give way to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took over from Zuma as the ANC’s new leader.

Mr. Zuma, who has been in power since 2009, faces numerous allegations of corruption.

His resignation came at the end of a long speech in which he said he disagreed with the way the ANC had acted towards him.

He said he did not fear a motion of no-confidence, adding: “I have served the people of South Africa to the best of my ability.”

Mr. Zuma also said that violence and division within the ANC had influenced his decision to step down.

“No life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name.

“I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect,” he said.

“Even though I disagree with the decision of the leadership of my organisation, I have always been a disciplined member of the ANC.

“As I leave, I will continue to serve the people of South Africa as well as the ANC, the organisation I have served all of my life.”

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC reconciliation: We’ve major issues in NASS, states – Oyegun

— 15th February 2018

•Tinubu laments party’s loss of goodwill Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has admitted the party has a lot of issues to resolve within the ranks of its members in the National Assembly, Benue, Kano, Kogi states, among others. Welcoming APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,…

  • Senators fight over election schedule

    — 15th February 2018

    •Buhari’s loyalists stage walk out, reject conference report Fred Itua, Abuja  The  proposed amendment of election sequence by the National Assembly caused uproar on the floor of the Senate yesterday. Senators loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, disagreed sharply over the issue. The House of Representatives had in its…

  • The Sun Award to slain policeman, encouragement –IGP

    — 15th February 2018

    THE Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has praised The Sun for picking Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, a policeman killed in Owerri, Imo State capital while trying to prevent a bank robbery, as winner of the Nigerian Hero Award 2017, describing the gesture as a special encouragement for the police. Speaking in Abuja, when a delegation visited to present…

  • Governors to raise team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 15th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has resolved to nominate a team to interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. The governors took the decision during their meeting yesterday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. At the close of a two-day summit on national security organised by the Senate,…

  • We’ll resist rigging in 2019 –Secondus

    — 15th February 2018

    • APC cannot win election again –Dickson Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed fear that the 2019 polls could be rigged in favour of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, yesterday, shortly after receiving some defectors…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share