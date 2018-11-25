Dr. Jackson Gaius Obaseki, born on the 25th of November, 1945, is described by many as a man in whom there is no guile.

He is a Scion of the illustrious Obaseki Ogbeide-Oyo family of Benin Kingdom. Fully cognizant of his rich heritage, he has strived to walk in the footsteps of his giant forbears, his father, Chief Gaius Ikuobase Obaseki having being the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin, 1948 to 1956 and knighted Commander of the British Empire, (CBE). This was a rare achievement for a non hereditary title based purely on merit considering that his grandfather, the great Chief Agho Obaseki was also Iyase of Benin, 1914-1920.