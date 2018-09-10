Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building”

Marcus Nkire, Abuja

In response to a recent building collapse at the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, through the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road research, Prof. Danladi Mattawa, affirmed commitment to prosecute fake and unregistered architects who took part in the construction of the fallen building.

The incident, which attracted President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit, is perceived by many as a slight on the competence of the agencies and regular stakeholders involved in ensuring that such anomaly does not take place.

Speaking at a meeting initiated by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Prof. Danladi revealed that use of substandard materials and naive planning techniques contributed immensely to the collapse of the building. With the research we have done, we found out so many discrepancies related to the construction techniques and materials used in the construction of the building. We noticed that implementation on the site was poor, the building materials used were poor, the depth of the foundation was very long and also, the materials used for the intended designs and construction were inadequate.

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building”

COREN President, Kashim Abdullahi described the incident as a “huge shock, considering the amount of technological advancements put in place over the past couple of years to ensure that such occurrences are a thing of the past. Considering all we have put in place over the past couple of years , the news of this collapsed building in jabi was a huge shock to me.

“Also, I think it was a shock of the nation because, for once ,the president visited a building collapse site in Abuja.”