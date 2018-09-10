– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Wrong time to die
10th September 2018 - Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects
10th September 2018 - Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace
10th September 2018 - ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly
10th September 2018 - APC mulls restructuring
10th September 2018 - I’ve nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid – Clark
10th September 2018 - PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, others to meet Buhari over 2019
10th September 2018 - Nigeria’s reputation worrisome, says Gana
10th September 2018 - Electoral Act: Presidency urges NASS to reconvene
10th September 2018 - Buhari, APC sponsoring some PDP presidential aspirants – Wike
Home / National / Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects
ARCHITECTS

Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects

— 10th September 2018

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building”

Marcus Nkire, Abuja

In response to a recent building collapse at the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, through the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road research, Prof. Danladi Mattawa, affirmed commitment to prosecute fake and unregistered architects who took part in the construction of the fallen building.

READ ALSO: FCT Tremor: No possibility of earthquake – FEMA

The incident, which attracted President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit, is perceived by many as a slight on the competence of the agencies and regular stakeholders involved in ensuring that such anomaly does not take place.

Speaking at a meeting initiated by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Prof. Danladi revealed that use of substandard materials and naive planning techniques contributed immensely to the collapse of the building. With the research we have done, we found out so many discrepancies related to the construction techniques and materials used in the construction of the building. We noticed that implementation on the site was poor, the building materials used were poor, the depth of the foundation was very long and also, the materials used for the intended designs and construction were inadequate.

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building”

COREN President, Kashim Abdullahi described the incident as a “huge shock, considering the amount of technological advancements put in place over the past couple of years to ensure that such occurrences are a thing of the past. Considering all we have put in place over the past couple of years , the news of this collapsed building in jabi was a huge shock to me.

“Also, I think it was a shock of the nation because, for once ,the president visited a building collapse site in Abuja.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARCHITECTS

Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects

— 10th September 2018

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building” Marcus Nkire, Abuja In response to a recent building collapse at the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, through the Director General of…

  • EROSION

    Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace

    — 10th September 2018

    “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urges the Federal Government to help in the area of erosion control…” Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the menace perpetrated by erosions in some parts of Ebonyi and Abia States. READ…

  • ASUP

    ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly

    — 10th September 2018

    ASUP described the development as unfortunate, and stressed that the situation has led to the death of many workers in the Polytechnic Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has called for immediate release of the White Paper on various panels reports on…

  • APC

    APC mulls restructuring

    — 10th September 2018

    A committee on True Federalism set up by the APC in its report to the immediate-past NWC had made a recommendations on 24 items to balance the federation. • Says FG to implement el-Rufai panel report • Ruling party playing politics with it, says PDP Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday,…

  • NOTHING AGAINST BUHARI

    I’ve nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid – Clark

    — 10th September 2018

    “I have nothing against president Muhammadu Buhari. He is the president of the whole country and not the North alone…” Godwin Tsa, Abuja Elder statesman and leader of the South South, Chief Edwin Clark has said he has nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari to warrant a raid on his Abuja residence by officers of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share