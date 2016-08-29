Ize-Iyamu predicts victory for PDP

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will not win next month’s governorship election because it is a party of empty promises and deceit.

He said Nigerians in Edo are fed up and would turn out en masse on September 10, 2016 to vote for the PDP which, he described as the only party in Nigeria that has the record of keeping faith with the electorate.

He was speaking during a campaign rally at the erosion-ravaged Ukpenu community in Esan west local government area, the birthplace of the former Bendel State governor, and founder of Ambrose Alli University, Professor Ambrose Alli.

“Let me assure you that APC cannot win this election. In Edo South, PDP will win all the seven local governments. In Edo North, PDP will win all of 6 local governments and all 5 local governments in Esan”, Ize-Iyamu said.

According to him, it was on record that apart from the neglect of the once motorable road leading to the community, the state government with Governor Adams Oshiomhole has almost killed the state-owned University.

“This is a local government that produced Governor Ambrose Alli who developed all parts of Bendel State and did not say that because he hailed from Esan West, he would not develop Benin City or Etsako.

”It is painful that a governor would come and choose to neglect a place where Alli hailed from. Ukpenu road used to be a strategic road that leads to the federal capital, the state capital and Edo North. It’s regrettable that Governor Oshiomhole says it is a federal road, “ he said.

He wondered how a governor who claimed to have spent billions of state funds on Ugbowo road which is a federal road in Benin City would turn around and refuse to spend money to fix the bad roads in the local government area of a great man like Alli.

”Today in Edo, we have a governor who is clannish as 65 per cent of the capital expenditure of the state is spent on his village, Iyamo; a village with 39 tarred roads while some local governments have no roads, “ he said.

The governorship hopeful urged the people to reject the APC and support the PDP which has a pastor as candidate and a God-fearing man who will keep his covenant with the people of Edo State as captured in his SIMPLE Agenda.