Ize Iyamu3

Ize-Iyamu laments neglect of Edo North

— 30th August 2016

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has lamented the neglect of Edo North by the state government in the last eight years, in spite of the fact that Governor Adams Oshiomhole comes from the area.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Ogbona in Etsako Central local government area, he said most pathetic was the absence of a functional public hospital in the senatorial district due to alleged deliberate policy of the outgoing government in the state.
Ize-Iyamu promised that his government would reverse the misfortune inflicted on many communities in the district who were hopeful that having a son of the soil as governor would bring good tidings but got disappointed.
Also speaking at a rally in Okpujie in Owan West local government of the same senatorial district,  the PDP candidate said that Owan people who were very supportive of the outgoing governor were badly treated in the scheme of things.
He promised to upgrade the Uzebba general hospital to a modern standard to enable it take care of the mass population  in the area.
In another rally at Ekpoma, the PDP candidate said: “Ekpoma appears to be going through a rough phase as roads have become dilapidated, there is no development and at the Ambrose Alli University, many of their courses have been de-accredited due to lack of funds by the state government which deliberately wants to remove Ekpoma from the scheme of things.”
Meanwhile, the PDP candidate has asked the international community and especially the US and UK government agencies who are concerned about free, credible and peaceful elections in any part of Nigeria to help the INEC do so on September 10 with the Edo state governorship elections.

