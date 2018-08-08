– The Sun News
ADEBOGUN

IYF appoints Adebogun, Caleb varsity founder as member

— 8th August 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Board of the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) has appointed the Founder of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Dr. Oladega Adebogun, as a member of IYF Advisory Committee.

Presentation of certificate of appointment took place in the City of Busan, South Korea, during this year IYF which took place last month.

He was appointed in recognition of his demonstrated passion, zeal and ability in supporting the development of youths across the globe.

READ ALSO: Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities

An excerpt from the document reads: “In recognition of the demonstrated passion, zeal and ability this certificate serves to confirm that Adebogun, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Founder of Caleb University has been appointed to the position of member of the IYF Advisory Committee and is hereby authorised and empowered to execute and fulfil the duties of that office to further the cooperation and partnership with the IYF to jointly address and strive for the enhancement and betterment of youths of your nation, as well as the nations of the rest of the world.”

In his response, Adebogun promised to support the cause of youths and contribute meaningfully towards their development anywhere in the world.

“I invested heavily in the education sector not for profit making but to help youths gain world class education, acquire relevant skill sets and impact them positively to enable them gain global relevance and positively influence their generation and fulfil their destinies,” he said.

On his part, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ayandiji  Aina, described the award as well deserved.

“The award is a well deserved honour considering the fact that Adebogun has devoted his life and resources in supporting and developing youths across the globe,” he said.

Aina noted that the global recognition will go a long way to expose students of Caleb University to the many benefits like global educational exchange programmes with other world class universities.

 

