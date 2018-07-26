– The Sun News
IYC

IYC warns against subversion of democracy

— 26th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has cautioned against any attempt to subvert democratic governance in Nigeria.

The IYC called on the political leadership and other key players in the nation’s political space to give the requisite attention to the sustenance of democracy and avoid acts that could truncate it in the country.

IYC said it believes that democracy under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is nose-diving and he seems not to care.

In a statement signed by its President, Peretubo Oweilami and Secretary General, Alfred Kemepado, IYC said the siege on the Abuja homes of the leadership of the Senate has further confirmed that the nation’s democracy is truly under threat.

READ ALSO Cross River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection

It added that for democracy to thrive, the principle of separation of powers enshrined in the constitution must not be subjected to violation.

The group insisted that the emerging political situation in the nation was a further justification of the growing call for the restructuring of the country.

It said the brazen violation of court orders which have become rampant in the current administration and the lingering security issues among others, would be effectively addressed in a restructured Nigeria.

IYC stressed that it is important for politicians to play by the rule and place the interest of Nigeria and its stability above individual and selfish political interest.

READ ASLO Herdsmen’s attacks: Uwazuruike talks tough

The group urged Nigerians to stand by democracy and resist any attempt by any group of persons or political interests to endanger the ideals of democracy in the country.

“The exploitation of state security apparatus to harass and intimidate perceived political opponents is not a healthy development.
It is a display of political desperation which should not have a place in our democracy.

The recent developments at the National Assembly and the harassment of perceived political opponents are, without doubt, threats to democratic governance in the country. The National Assembly is an autonomous organ and should not be subjected to such a degrading harassment,” IYC said in the statement.

