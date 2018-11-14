Damiete Braide

The protest by youths suspected to be former militants in Delta, over what they described as infringement on pipeline surveillance contract (OML 30) in the state, by Captain Idahosa Okunbo, has been condemned by President, Ijaw Youths Council ( IYC), Pereotubo Oweilaemi.

Oweilaemi also faulted the protest march and noted that the youths were sponsored to blackmail Captain Okunbo, who has been very resourceful to the people in the area.

Rather, Barrister Oweilaemi applauded Captain Okunbo for his philanthropic gesture in the region and condemned the protest march against a man who had created thousands of jobs in the region.