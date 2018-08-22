Iwuanyanwu’s terminal illness: It’s painful knowing my husband won’t survive — Widow

– The Sun News
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Joy, wife of late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, China Iwuanyanwu, has revealed that it was traumatic knowing that her husband will not survive his terminal illness.

The PDP chieftain, who battled a terminal illness for several years, succumbed to the cold hands of death, last week, in Abuja.

The mourning widow who spoke to Daily Sun said that she will miss everything in her late husband especially his caring and jovial life.

She lamented that part of her died with the demise of her husband, but however expressed joy that he battled the illness until the last minute.

Recounting her last moment with him, she said: “What will I say? It was very painful and traumatic when I knew he was going and that he will not survive the illness.

“He was a strong man who battled his illness to the last minute. He fought to the last before surrendering to the cold hand of death.

“The only consolation is that I am feeling satisfied with the kind of life he lived. He lived a fulfilled life. I thought he would have lived longer than this,” she lamented.

On what she will miss in him, she said: “If there is anything I will miss most in him, it should be his love, his caring for me, for his children and grandchildren. I will equally miss his sense of humour. He was really a very good man and I will certainly miss everything about him,” she quipped.

She equally spoke on the legacy he left behind, stressing that; “one outstanding legacy he left behind was his truthful life. He was a very truthful person. He was a humanitarian.

“He also left behind love for God. In the political scene, which I know that he loved to a fault, he was one man who believed in politics without bitterness.

“He hated cheating so much and was ready to sacrifice his life to ensure that the masses were not cheated.

“However, despite all his love for politics, it never came between me and him. I usually urged him to stay out of politics and stop protesting the injustice in politics, but he had always insisted he must talk and speak against the injustices melted on the downtrodden. He would always tell me that he hated people that refused to do what they are supposed to do,” she said.

Asked if she can recall her husband’s unfulfilled dreams, she said: “Most of his dreams were fulfilled especially as it concerned us, his family and friends. The only thing that he might regret was the illness and the time it came.

“When he saw that the battle had been won and lost, he had no choice than to surrender to death. What he would have told the children is to be upright, truthful and have that fear of God he had,” she said.

